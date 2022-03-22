Ogun: Customs impound police van conveying smuggled rice

The Nigeria Customs Service (NCS), Ogun 1 Area Command, have impounded a suspected police van allegedly used to convey bags of smuggled foreign rice in Ogun State.

The Controller, Bamidele Makinde, disclosed this Tuesday while briefing journalists in Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital.

According to him, the Hillux van, with police number plate, PF 10889 SPY, was arrested with 27 50kg bags of foreign parboiled rice.

Makinde said the driver of the vehicle abandoned it and fled immediately he sighted customs officers.

The Controller said though he could not authoritatively say the vehicle belongs to the police; he, however, posited that the number plate on the Hillux van with siren say it all.

Asked whether the van would be released to the police, he said the development would be communicated to the NCS headquarters in Abuja for necessary actions.

“As it is, it will be communicated to Abuja. The NCS headquarters has the final say on what happens to it. If it is found to be a police vehicle, it is only Abuja that can release it to the police authority,” Makinde stated.

When contacted, the Ogun State police spokesman, Abimbola Oyeyemi, said he was not aware of the seizure.

“I am not aware, but I will find out,” Oyeyemi said in a phone conversation.

Meanwhile the NCS boss noted that the command was able impound 5,420 bags of rice between February 9 and March 21.

