Ogun: Customs impounds 11,358 bags of smuggled rice in 3 months

The Nigerian Customs Service, Ogun 1 Area Command, on Friday disclosed that it has impounded 11,358 bags of foreign rice smuggled into the country through the state border areas. The Area Controller, Bamidele Makinde, who disclosed this to journalists on Friday at command’s headquarters in Idiroko, said the seizures were made during its operations in the third quarter of the year. Makinde said the bags of rice were conveyed in 38 trailers. According to him, two of the seized trailers belonged to Dangote Cement Company, adding that the smuggled bags of rice were hidden within bags of cement.

The Customs boss explained that findings by the command have shown that the Dangote trucks used for smuggling are not owned by the company, but are being operated by individuals who transport cement on franchise agreement with the company. “These people you see smuggling with trucks with Dangote imprinted on them are not real Dangote trucks. They are not owned by the company, but they operate under a franchise agreement,” he disclosed.

He listed the command’s seizures for the quarter as: 11,358 bags of smuggled foreign rice of 50kg each, which is about 38 Trailer loads; three trucks loaded 513 bags of smuggled rice intercepted during anti-smuggling operations along Obada axis and Ibese/Itori road, Yewa North Local Government Area of Ogun State, respectively. He also stated that; “In addition to the above, the Command recorded seizures o1,550 pieces of used tyres and 180 bales of used clothings in a warehouse situated along Lagos-Ibadan Expressway, Ogun State. “Details of other seizures and their DPVs are 227 seizures, comprising of 16 units of vehicles used as means of conveyance; two units of used vehicles (Tokunbo); 2,706 kegs (67,650 Litres) of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS), eight units of motorcycles (Means of Conveyance).’’

He listed other impounded items to include; 80 kegs of vegetable oil (25 liters each); 201 bales and 76 sacks of second- hand clothings; 89 bales of textile (wrapper) among others. Makinde further disclosed that the import duties and other revenues generated from the auction sales of petrol is N38, 537,267.

