Ogun Customs impounds 11,358 bags of smuggled rice in three months

The Nigerian Customs Service, Ogun 1 Area Command, on Friday disclosed that it has impounded 11,358 bags of foreign rice smuggled into the country through Ogun State border areas.

The Area Controller, Bamidele Makinde, who disclosed this to journalists on Friday at command’s headquarters in Idiroko, said the seizures were made during its operations in the third quarter of the year.

Makinde said the bags of rice were conveyed in 38 trailers.

The customs boss explained that, findings by the command have shown that some of the trucks used for smuggling are not owned by the company, but are being operated by individuals who transport cement on franchise agreement with the company.

