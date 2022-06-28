Metro & Crime

Ogun Customs intercept adulterated diesel, cannabis, others worth N1.29bn

Posted on Author Olufemi Adediran Abeokuta

The Ogun State Area 1 Command of the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) has intercepted a petroleum tanker laden with 45,000 litres of adulterated diesel at the border area of the country. The NCS also seized 14 truckloads of smuggled rice, 23,400 pairs of footwear, 289 cartons of tomato paste, 1,100 packets of Tramadol and several sacks and wraps of weeds, suspected to be cannabis sativa among other contrabands. The contraband goods, according to the Comptroller of the command, Bamidele Makinde were parts of the seizure recorded by the command in the last two months. Makinde who disclosed this while briefing journalists yesterday in Idiroko border, put the  Duty Payable Value (DPV) of the items seized at over N1.29 billion. He explained that, the adulterated diesel was intercepted along the Sagamu – Ijebu Ode Expressway, while the driver of the tanker absconded upon sighting the command’s operatives. According to him, two trucks conveying 882 bags of smuggled rice were recovered in Abeokuta, the state capital, while on transit. The Controller lamented the upsurge witnessed in smuggling activities in Ogun for the month of May/June when compared to that of the previous month of April/May, 2022 when the border was freshly reopened. Makinde disclosed that, the command generated a total revenue of over N12.8million from auctions of 10,973 litres of the Premium Motor Spirit (P.M.S) intercepted at different exit points to the Republic of Benin during the anti – smuggling operations

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

