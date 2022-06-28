Ogun Customs intercept adulterated diesel, cannabis, others worth N1.29bn

The Ogun State Area 1 Command of the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) has intercepted a petroleum tanker laden with 45,000 litres of adulterated diesel at the border area of the country. The NCS also seized 14 truckloads of smuggled rice, 23,400 pairs of footwear, 289 cartons of tomato paste, 1,100 packets of Tramadol and several sacks and wraps of weeds, suspected to be cannabis sativa among other contrabands. The contraband goods, according to the Comptroller of the command, Bamidele Makinde were parts of the seizure recorded by the command in the last two months. Makinde who disclosed this while briefing journalists yesterday in Idiroko border, put the Duty Payable Value (DPV) of the items seized at over N1.29 billion. He explained that, the adulterated diesel was intercepted along the Sagamu – Ijebu Ode Expressway, while the driver of the tanker absconded upon sighting the command’s operatives. According to him, two trucks conveying 882 bags of smuggled rice were recovered in Abeokuta, the state capital, while on transit. The Controller lamented the upsurge witnessed in smuggling activities in Ogun for the month of May/June when compared to that of the previous month of April/May, 2022 when the border was freshly reopened. Makinde disclosed that, the command generated a total revenue of over N12.8million from auctions of 10,973 litres of the Premium Motor Spirit (P.M.S) intercepted at different exit points to the Republic of Benin during the anti – smuggling operations
Related Articles
Alleged N1bn fraud: Court Frees Bala Mohammed’s Son On 11 Counts Out Of 20
…orders him to open defence Feb. 28 Tunde Oyesina, Abuja A Federal High Court sitting in Abuja Tuesday discharged and acquitted Shamsudeen Mohammed, son of Bala Mohammed, a former Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, on 11 out of the 20-count charge preferred against him by the Federal Government. Mohammed is facing trial alongside four […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
OVH Energy’s major fuel tank farm in Lagos on fire
One of the major fuel tank farms in Lagos has been razed, an incident that created pandemonium among residents of Apapa area of the metropolis. The tank farm belonging to OVH Energy but was branded in Oando’s name and logo is located in Marine beach, few meters from other petroleum products’ storage facilities in Nigeria. […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
Idumuje Ugboko crisis: Asia disowns purported audio conversion with Azuka Jebose
An Onicha Ugbo indigene, Eze Asia has disowned a purported voice conversation with Azuka Jebose on the Idumuje Ugboko crisis. Speaking from Turkey where he resides, Asia dismissed the voice note in circulation by Azuka as fake and labelled him serial blackmailer Below is a recorded voice message along with transcript of Asia ‘s rejoinder, disclaiming […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)