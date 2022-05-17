News

Ogun: Customs intercepts 19 boat engines, foreign rice

Posted on Author Olufemi Adediran, Abeokuta Comment(0)

The Nigeria Customs Service (NCS), Ogun Area 1 Command, has intercepted 19 boat engines and eight trailer loads of foreign rice during its anti-smuggling activities last month in Ogun State.

The Customs Area Controller, Comptroller, Bamidele Makinde disclosed on Tuesday at the command’s Idiroko headquarters while briefing newsmen on the activities of the command for the month of April.

Bamidele disclosed that the boat engines – five new and 14 used pieces – worth N17.322 million were intercepted in a bush path in the border area, with the smugglers taking to their heels.

According to him, during the period, the command generated N6, 048,500.00 from auction sales of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) popularly known as petrol, intercepted at different locations and exit points to the Republic of Benin during anti-smuggling operations.

He disclosed that a total of 4,603 bags/50kg each of foreign parboiled rice (equivalent to eight trailer loads) were intercepted last month.

The Customs Controller said the command also seized 37,450 litres of PMS (1,498 kegs of 25 litres each), 300 cartons of frozen poultry products, 197 bags of  African oil beans, 3 sacks of Cannabis Sativa, 900 pieces of matches, 7 bales and 7 sacks of foreign used clothing.

According to him, the cumulative Duty Paid Value (DPV) of all the seizures in the month of April amounted to N100, 132,756.

He expressed hope that the command’s revenue generation would improve significantly following the recent reopening of the border at Idiroko.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

