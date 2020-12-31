Ogun: Customs kills 35-year-man while chasing smugglers

Officials of the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS), chasing some suspected rice smugglers, yesterday crushed a motorcyclist, Mumuni Juwon, to death in Ogun State. The New Telegraph learnt that the incident occurred at Asu village in Obafemi Owode Local Government Area. The 35-year-old Juwon was crushed to death by the operational vehicle of the Customs from the Federal Operations Unit (FOU). The FOU men were allegedly chasing some suspected rice smugglers when their vehicle hit and crushed Juwon, a lotto operator.

A legal counsel, Ganiyu Kusanwo, who spoke with our correspondent on behalf of the family of the deceased, said the NCS officers were allegedly driving recklessly before hitting Juwon. He said: “Juwon was going to the main road on his motorcycle, which he uses as another source of income for his family “He was at the junction of Asu village, when Customs officers who were chasing rice smugglers crushed him with their van after the driver lost control as he was driving recklessly.

“Juwon’s body was badly damaged but he wasn’t dead at the spot. “He sustained serious injuries that affected his ribs and his legs were dragged on the ground which led him to bleed at great length. His face was also damaged beyond rec-ognition.” Kusanwo explained that the officers took Juwon to the state General Hospital and was rejected. He was later taken to the Federal Medical Centre (FMC), Abeokuta and was declared dead.

He said: “He (Juwon) was taken to the State Hospital, Ijaye by passers-by but was denied treatment and was later taken to the Federal Medical Centre 2 l, Abeokuta. He died on his way to the FMC.

“The Customs officers dropped him at FMC and ran away.” Meanwhile, the Public Relations Officer of the NCS, Ogun Command 1, Ahmed Oloyede, could not be reached at press time. The state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), DSP Abimbola Oyeyemi, said he had not been briefed on the incident.

