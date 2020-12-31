Metro & Crime

Ogun: Customs kills 35-year-man while chasing smugglers

Posted on Author Olufemi Adediran Comment(0)

Officials of the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS), chasing some suspected rice smugglers, yesterday crushed a motorcyclist, Mumuni Juwon, to death in Ogun State. The New Telegraph learnt that the incident occurred at Asu village in Obafemi Owode Local Government Area. The 35-year-old Juwon was crushed to death by the operational vehicle of the Customs from the Federal Operations Unit (FOU). The FOU men were allegedly chasing some suspected rice smugglers when their vehicle hit and crushed Juwon, a lotto operator.

A legal counsel, Ganiyu Kusanwo, who spoke with our correspondent on behalf of the family of the deceased, said the NCS officers were allegedly driving recklessly before hitting Juwon. He said: “Juwon was going to the main road on his motorcycle, which he uses as another source of income for his family “He was at the junction of Asu village, when Customs officers who were chasing rice smugglers crushed him with their van after the driver lost control as he was driving recklessly.

“Juwon’s body was badly damaged but he wasn’t dead at the spot. “He sustained serious injuries that affected his ribs and his legs were dragged on the ground which led him to bleed at great length. His face was also damaged beyond rec-ognition.” Kusanwo explained that the officers took Juwon to the state General Hospital and was rejected. He was later taken to the Federal Medical Centre (FMC), Abeokuta and was declared dead.

He said: “He (Juwon) was taken to the State Hospital, Ijaye by passers-by but was denied treatment and was later taken to the Federal Medical Centre 2 l, Abeokuta. He died on his way to the FMC.

“The Customs officers dropped him at FMC and ran away.” Meanwhile, the Public Relations Officer of the NCS, Ogun Command 1, Ahmed Oloyede, could not be reached at press time. The state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), DSP Abimbola Oyeyemi, said he had not been briefed on the incident.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

Police dismisses officer for allegedly killing tricyclist over N100 bribe in Adamawa

Posted on Author Our Reporters

The Nigeria Police has dismissed one of its operatives in Adamawa State for allegedly killing a tricyclist who refused to give him bribe. The affected policemen, Corporal Richard Japheth, had on June 1, 2020 in Maiha Local Government Area allegedly shot and killed a 20-year-old tricyclist, Arabo Dauda, for not giving a bribe of N100. […]
Metro & Crime

Why Buhari must sack service chiefs, by security experts

Posted on Author Taiwo Jimoh and Abdulasalam Ibrahim

On November 28, Nigerians woke up to hear the horrifying story of how Boko Haram members lined up 43 rice farmers in Zabarmari, a community in Jere Local Government Area of Borno State and slit their throats. Nigerians were still reeling over the shocking murders, when the United Nations (UN) announced that the number of […]
Metro & Crime

Commissioner harps on participatory governance

Posted on Author Reporter

…as Akwa Ibom community to partner State Govt The Akwa Ibom State Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Comrade Ini Ememobong has commended the Akwa Ibom cpommunity, Abuja for their continuous supports to the state government and charged members of the community to channel their rich expertise and professionalism to the development of the state for […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica