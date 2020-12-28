Ogun: Customs kills boy while playing football

Officials of the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) allegedly killed a boy during a clash with some rice smugglers at Oke-Ola area of Ilaro in Yewa South Local Government Area of Ogun State.

The boy was said to be playing football on a primary school pitch when he was hit by a stray bullet from a Customs officer’s gun.

This came barely four days after stray bullets allegedly fired by men of NCS killed one and injured many others during a clash with angry youths at Ayetoro area of the state.

New Telegraph learnt that trouble started when some Customs officers stormed a hideout where the imported rice was stored and started shooting into the air to scare the smugglers.

The incident occurred on Boxing Day when the people were still in the mood of the Christmas, but which later turned sour when the clash ensued between the suspected smugglers and men of the NCS. The clash reached a climax when a boy was reportedly killed by stray bullets fired by one of the Customs officers.

The residents of the area were infuriated by the killing of the boy, who was playing football at a primary school pitch when he was hit by the bullet. The incident caused pandemonium as youths of the ancient town trooped out to demand justice for the deceased.

A witness said about five people sustained gunshot injuries during the clash. “A boy was killed by Customs officers who were in Ilaro to make some seizures around Oke-Ola. This led to a serious crisis and the youth came out to make bon fires to express their anger,” the witness told New Telegraph.

The Public Relations Officer (PRO) of Ogun 1 Area Command of the NCS, Ahmed Oloyede, confirmed the incident. Oloyede described the incident as unfortunate, even as he said he did not have details of what really transpired.

He said: “I heard about the incident, but I have not got detailed information of what happened. What I was briefed was that it was a joint operation that was conducted by the border drill officers and FOU (Federal Operations Unit). “They made some seizures and there was an altercation between them and the smugglers.

They were attacked and all they could do to disperse the smugglers proved abortive.” In the process, the smugglers tried to lynch the officers. So, they have to find their way out. “I don’t have detailed information at hand yet, but that is just the brief information I have about the incident.

“It is very unfortunate that when officers make an arrest, you see people, hoodlums in their large numbers, attacking operatives. Even the so-called innocent ones are being used for this.”

