Ogun declares Tuesday, Wednesday work-free days for PVC collection

Ogun State Government has declared Tuesday, 24, and Wednesday, 25 January, as work-free days for workers in the state public service.

The government announced this on Sunday in a statement by the Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Kunle Somorin in Abeokuta, the state capital.

According to the statement, the work-free days were declared to give workers an opportunity of obtaining their Permanent Voters’ Cards (PVCs).

The statement reads: “Following the extension of Permanent Voter Cards (PVCs) collection till Sunday, January 29, 2023, by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Governor Dapo Abiodun has graciously approved two days – Tuesday, 24th and Wednesday, 25th January as work-free days to enable public servants to collect their PVCs from their respective local governments.

“Abiodun also enjoined all executive members of public markets and private establishments in the state to allow flexibility in their schedules for residents to use the opportunity to visit the Independent National Electoral Commission’s offices or collection centres where they registered to collect their PVCs.”

The governor said, voting is a civic responsibility and all eligible citizens must be allowed to exercise their rights to choose who governs them.

 

