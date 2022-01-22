Ogun declares war on kidnappers, Yahoo boys; to set up financial crimes agency

The Ogun State government yesterday expressed worry over the growing cases of internet frauds in the state and spate kidnapping. To this end, Governor Dapo Abiodun has declared war on the twin crimes, even as he said that the state government is soon to set up its own financial crimes agency to deal with internet frauds and illegal financial transactions, especially, those having to do with kidnapping, ransom taking and advance fee frauds. Abiodun disclosed this during the launch of the state joint security outfit, code-named, OP-MESA.

The governor also disclosed that it is working with federal agencies and its Oyo State counterpart in the area of security along the border lines. He said that his administration would not fold its arms and allow the state to be known for the wrong reasons. “We will make Ogun State un-habitable for all criminals. The other day, I was in a meeting in Abuja and in attendance was the Chairman of EFCC, and sadly, he said to me that Ogun State tops the list on the ‘Yahoo, Yahoo Boys’. In my response, I said I am not surprised because Ogun State is the education capital of this country and you will find such around educational institutions and he agreed with me.

“We have decided that we will set up our state commission that will be targeted towards eliminating these sorts of financial crimes. Our state commission will collaborate with the Federal commission so that we do not occupy that false place in this area. We will like to occupy the first in many areas, but not in fraud and Yahoo Yahoo.” Also, he said he had declared war on the resurgence of kidnapping that reared its head on the link road between the state and its neighbours.

