News

Ogun declares war on kidnappers, Yahoo boys; to set up financial crimes agency

Posted on Author Olufemi Adediran Comment(0)

The Ogun State government yesterday expressed worry over the growing cases of internet frauds in the state and spate kidnapping. To this end, Governor Dapo Abiodun has declared war on the twin crimes, even as he said that the state government is soon to set up its own financial crimes agency to deal with internet frauds and illegal financial transactions, especially, those having to do with kidnapping, ransom taking and advance fee frauds. Abiodun disclosed this during the launch of the state joint security outfit, code-named, OP-MESA.

The governor also disclosed that it is working with federal agencies and its Oyo State counterpart in the area of security along the border lines. He said that his administration would not fold its arms and allow the state to be known for the wrong reasons. “We will make Ogun State un-habitable for all criminals. The other day, I was in a meeting in Abuja and in attendance was the Chairman of EFCC, and sadly, he said to me that Ogun State tops the list on the ‘Yahoo, Yahoo Boys’. In my response, I said I am not surprised because Ogun State is the education capital of this country and you will find such around educational institutions and he agreed with me.

“We have decided that we will set up our state commission that will be targeted towards eliminating these sorts of financial crimes. Our state commission will collaborate with the Federal commission so that we do not occupy that false place in this area. We will like to occupy the first in many areas, but not in fraud and Yahoo Yahoo.” Also, he said he had declared war on the resurgence of kidnapping that reared its head on the link road between the state and its neighbours.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Tinubu: War against insurgents requires strong efforts

Posted on Author Our Reporters

National Leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, has said that Nigeria requires putting up stronger efforts in the counterinsurgency war, if it must defeat the Boko Haram terrorists operating in the North-East region of the country. This assertion came as Tinubu commiserated with Governor Babagana Zulum and the people of […]
News

Chairmanship: PDP Northern Caucus’ meeting stalemated

Posted on Author Onyekachi Eze

The northern caucus of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has failed to reach a consensus over the choice of candidate for national chairmanship position in this month’s national convention. Adamawa State governor, Ahmadu Finitiri, who addressed journalists after the meeting, said there was communication gap between them and some party leaders who supposed to appear […]
News

Suga to step down as Japan’s PM

Posted on Author Reporter

  Japan’s Yoshihide Suga prime minister has said he will not run for re-election as party leader this month, signalling the end of his tenure. Suga had been appointed to the role just a year ago following the resignation of Shinzo Abe. The shock announcement comes as Suga’s approval ratings dropped to an all-time low, […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica