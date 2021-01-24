Ogun demolishes distressed buildings to save lives

A three-storey building, Olujimi Electronic Mall, razed by fire last September, as a result of power surge, which started from a nearby paint shop at Totoro, Abeokuta in Ogun State, has been pulled down to forestall loss of lives and property in the area.

Commissioner for Physical Planning and Urban Development, TPL Tunji Odunlami stated this during an interview with newsmen in Abeokuta, explaining that the step became necessary, based on the structural integrity test conducted to ascertain the condition of the building.

His words: “As a responsible government, due diligence was done to determine whether the owner of the building can rebuild, so we deployed material testing laboratory to go there, and conduct a structural integrity test of the building, to determine the structural state, but the result showed that the building was not safe for use.”

