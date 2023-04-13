News

Ogun deploys CNG fuelled mass transit buses

The Ogun State Government is set to de- ploy mass transit vehicles with compressed natural gas (CNG).

This, according to the state government, is being done to phase out public mass transit buses fuelled by diesel and petrol.

The Commissioner for Transportation, Gbenga Dairo, disclosed this while taking delivery of vehicle CNG conversion kits in Abeokuta, yesterday. Dairo said the move is aimed at promoting alternative clean sources of energy, particularly in the transportation sector.

According to him, the government’s initiative to adopt CNG fuel for state-owned rolling stock assets aligns with the state transport policy objectives co-developed with the United Kingdom Foreign, Commonwealth, and Development Office (UKFCDO). Dairo, who spoke through the Permanent Secretary in the Ministry, Mrs Sola Osasona, said the project, in partnership with MAUTO HOLDO DMCC, would have a first phase, consisting of installing CNG conversion kits on 15 Ashok Leyland mass transit buses and two Hyundai buses in use by Ministries, De- partments and Agencies of the state government.

