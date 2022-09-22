News

Ogun Deputy Speaker sues Assembly over his suspension

The suspended Deputy Speaker of the Ogun State House of Assembly, Dare Kadiri, yesterday said he would challenge his suspension in court. Kadiri was suspended last week, alongside Solomon Osho (Remo North) for reporting Speaker Olakunle Oluomo to the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) over alleged N2.5 billion misappropriation.

The Speaker upon his return from EFCC’s custody announced Kadiri and Osho’s suspension over an alleged “breach of the Assembly rights and privileges.” But Kadiri, who represents Ijebu North II, described his suspension as “illegal”, saying his suspension is a classic example of corruption fighting back. He said in a statement on Wednesday: “The EFCC case is just a preamble, more cases are still in the offing against the Speaker.” Kadiri described the allegation against him as “figment of the imagination of a drowning man clutching at every straw to survive imminent doom.” He said: “As a law-abiding Nigerian, I have made adequate consultations with my lawyers and resolved to challenge the illegal suspension in court. The EFCC case is just a preamble; more cases are still in the offing against the Speaker. I am a firm believer in the rule of law and expect the court of law to do the needful.”

 

