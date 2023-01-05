News

Ogun deserves better gov than Abiodun – Adebutu

Posted on Author Olufemi Adediran

The candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for the March 11 Ogun State governorship poll Ladi Adebutu has said the people deserve a governor better than Dapo Abiodun. He accused the Abiodun government of taking “gargantuan loans” without any justification and meaningful impacts on the lives of the citi-zens. Adebutu spoke in his Iperu hometown in the Ikenne Local Government Area while distributing campaign vehicles and other materials. He asked the people to hold the Abiodun administration accountable for every penny spent in the last four years. Adebutu said: “It is our lot as leaders to work hard and unearth this decadence and free yourself from this toga. We can no longer allow a state where Chief Obafemi Awolowo, Chief Olusegun Obasanjo, and Chief MKO Abiola come from to be run by indicted fraudsters.

“Ogun State deserves better. We will offer you the opportunity to be ruled by great men again like Awolowo. We beg you to join us in this noble cause; we implore you, be our volunteers, and canvassers for us and perform your civic duty. Free yourself of the toga where your taxes and money accrued to Ogun disappeared without a trace.” The PDP chief said his administration would add value to the socioeconomic standard of the state, urging party members to mobilize more voters for the party during the election. Adebutu explained that PDP has established exco in the 236 wards of the state with over 30,000 canvassers who will traverse the length and breadth of the state.

 

