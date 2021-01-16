News Top Stories

Ogun directs schools to resume on Jan 18

Posted on Author Olufemi Adediran Comment(0)

The Ogun State government yesterday directed all primary, secondary schools and government science and technical colleges in the state to resume on Monday, January 18. The Commissioner for Education, Science and Technology, Prof. Abayomi A. Arigbabu, gave the directive in a statement in Abeokuta, the state capital.

Arigbabu urged parents, guardians, teachers, school administrators and other stakeholders to ensure full compliance with all COVID-19 protocols as students resume school. The government insisted that wearing face masks would now be compulsory for all learners, teachers and other non-teaching staff at all times. According to him, schools are to provide infrared thermometers for temperature check.

He explained that regular washing of hands with soap and water, use of hand sanitisers, observing social and physical distancing should be maintained, while discouraging large gatherings such as assembly. The Commissioner also directed that isolation rooms, health clinics/bay already created should be made functional and regularly maintained.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

COVID-19: Mexico set to sign Pfizer vaccine deal on Wednesday

Posted on Author Reporter

  Mexico’s government was due to sign a contract on Wednesday with pharmaceutical company Pfizer for the delivery of its coronavirus vaccine, Deputy Health Minister Hugo Lopez-Gatell said on Tuesday. Pfizer has submitted the details about its vaccine to Mexico’s health regulator, Cofepris, and the country’s foreign minister last month said the government expects the […]
News

Obasanjo, Jonathan to address Nigerian Diaspora parley in Germany

Posted on Author Ndubuisi Ugah

Former Presidents Olusegun Obasanjo and Goodluck Jonathan, alongside other eminent Nigerians across the globe, will gather on November 11 to 14 for this year’s annual general meeting of the Nigerians in Diaspora Organisation Europe (NIDOE). With the theme: ‘Towards Homeland Development’, the event, which holds both physically and virtually, is being hosted in Dortmund, Germany, […]
News

Texas tries to overturn the US election result

Posted on Author Reporter

*Wants Supreme Court to throw out election results from Georgia, Michigan, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin An extraordinary attempt by the state of Texas to have President Donald Trump’s election loss upended by the U.S. Supreme Court is almost certain to fail, according to election law experts who called the lawsuit “absurd” and “laughable.” Republican-governed Texas on […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica