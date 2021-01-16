Ogun directs schools to resume on Jan 18

The Ogun State government yesterday directed all primary, secondary schools and government science and technical colleges in the state to resume on Monday, January 18. The Commissioner for Education, Science and Technology, Prof. Abayomi A. Arigbabu, gave the directive in a statement in Abeokuta, the state capital.

Arigbabu urged parents, guardians, teachers, school administrators and other stakeholders to ensure full compliance with all COVID-19 protocols as students resume school. The government insisted that wearing face masks would now be compulsory for all learners, teachers and other non-teaching staff at all times. According to him, schools are to provide infrared thermometers for temperature check.

He explained that regular washing of hands with soap and water, use of hand sanitisers, observing social and physical distancing should be maintained, while discouraging large gatherings such as assembly. The Commissioner also directed that isolation rooms, health clinics/bay already created should be made functional and regularly maintained.

Like this: Like Loading...