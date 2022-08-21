News

Ogun disburses N500m quarterly gratuities to pensioners

Ogun State Government has paid another N500 million for the quarterly payment of gratuity to both State and Local Government pensioners, in fulfillment of its resolve to ensure a viable and pleasurable life for senior citizens

 

It would be the sixth time the state government would disburse N500 million to meet payment of outstanding gratuities to pensioners.

 

The Permanent Secretary, Bureau of Local Government Pensions, Mrs. Olubukola Adeniregun who made this known to newsmen in her office at Oke-Mosan, Abeokuta, assured that the present administration would continue to make life more meaningful for the aged.

Adeniregun noted that the State government paid a sum of N500 million for the first quarter of the year in April 2021 to the pensioners, lauding Prince Abiodun for the regular disbursement of gratuity and payment of monthly pensions. She appreciated the pensioners for their patience, understanding, and support to the present administration

 

