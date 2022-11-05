Ogun: Driver crushes toddler, mother to death

A toddler and his mother were yesterday crushed to death by a Mazda car in an accident, which occurred along Ota – Idiroko Road. They involved two motorcycles, marked, MEK 341 VN and TTD 479 VD and the Mazda car with registration number, TG 557 AAA in front of Muslim Progressive High School, Oke Odan along the road. The Public Relations Officer of the Ogun State Traffic Compliance and Enforcement Corps (TRACE), Babatunde Akinbiyi, confirmed the accident to journalists in Abeokuta.

Akinbiyi disclosed that, three other persons sustained varying degrees of injuries. According to Akinbiyi, the Mazda car suffered a brake failure which caused the driver to lose control of the wheels and rammed into the motorcycles. “Both the Mazda car and the motorcycles were heading towards Idiroko, with the motorcycles in front while the car was behind them. “It was learnt the vehicle suddenly developed brake failure and rammed into the motorcycles in its front, killing the female passenger and her male toddler, who is between three and four years old, while the rider was as injured.

