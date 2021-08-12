News

Ogun empowers adult learners

The Ogun State government has introduced Literacy By Radio (LBR) in English Language with the distribution of 300 radio sets, textbooks, sewing machines and materials, hair dryers and hair making materials, gas cookers, refrigerator and much more, to further enhance learning abilities of the adult learners.

The Commissioner for Education, Science and Technology, Prof. Abayomi Arigbabu, made this known at the flag-off of the programme in Abeo-kuta. He said the inclusion of adults and the non-formal education sector would improve the literacy rate of the country. Arigbabu, in a statement signed by Press Officer, MES&T, Mrs. Damilola Jacob, revealed that World Bank statistics showed that 38 per cent of the country’s population were illiterate, thus, the initiative of the National Mass Education and Non- Formal Education Commission (NMEC) through the State’s Agency for Mass Education, was a step in the right direction.

“Adult education and the non-formal sector are indeed a priority of the present administration; this is why the Governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun, has approved the autonomy of the Agency for Mass Education. I therefore urge facilitators, supervisors and adult learners to take this exercise very seriously, as the government will ensure continuous monitoring of the project,” the commissioner said.

