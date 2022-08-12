Ogun empowers farmers with 100,000 cocoa seedlings

Ogun State Government has commenced the distribution of free 100,000 improved cocoa seedlings to farmers across the 20 local government areas. Distributing seedlings yesterday at Ojowo, Ijebu-Igbo in the Ijebu North Local Government Area, the Commissioner for Agriculture, Dr. Adeola Odedina, said the gesture was aimed at positioning the state as one of the largest cocoa-producing states in Nigeria. Odedina said the state is committedtoincreasingfarmers’ yield in cocoa production by the next farming season. The commissioner said the government was determined to empower farmers, create jobs and better livelihood for the people through the distribution process. Heurgedthefarmerstopreservetheseedlingsandensure good agricultural practices to enhance their yield within 18 months of maturation. “Cocoa is profitable produce. We want to expose our people to the business. Cocoa can be grown anywhere just that some areas are more suitable than others”, Odedina said.
Related Articles
S’ Court reserves judgement in suit against FG over funding of superior courts
The Supreme Court Monday reserved judgment in the suit filed against the Federal Government by the 36 state governments over the funding of superior courts created by Section 6 of the Constitution. The states, in the suit marked: SC/655/2020, want the apex court to hold, among others, that it is the responsibility of the […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
Andy Uba moves against party chiefs over campaign funds
•I’m not aware of that –Ejidike, APC chairman There are indications that the gubernatorial candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the Anambra governorship election, Senator Andy Uba, may have moved to recover his campaign funds allegedly released to top politicians in the state following their failure to deliver their local governments. […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
Intrigues, tension as FIRS elect union leaders Monday
The Federal Inland Revenue Service (LIRS) staff would begin the process of electing delegates across its formation on Monday for 2021 for its Quadrant Delegate election, although coming with lots of suspicions, intrigues and maneuvers. The first process due for Monday has raised tension at the revenue collection Agency following widespread complaints by staff […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)