News

Ogun empowers farmers with 100,000 cocoa seedlings

Posted on Author Olufemi Adediran Comment(0)

Ogun State Government has commenced the distribution of free 100,000 improved cocoa seedlings to farmers across the 20 local government areas. Distributing seedlings yesterday at Ojowo, Ijebu-Igbo in the Ijebu North Local Government Area, the Commissioner for Agriculture, Dr. Adeola Odedina, said the gesture was aimed at positioning the state as one of the largest cocoa-producing states in Nigeria. Odedina said the state is committedtoincreasingfarmers’ yield in cocoa production by the next farming season. The commissioner said the government was determined to empower farmers, create jobs and better livelihood for the people through the distribution process. Heurgedthefarmerstopreservetheseedlingsandensure good agricultural practices to enhance their yield within 18 months of maturation. “Cocoa is profitable produce. We want to expose our people to the business. Cocoa can be grown anywhere just that some areas are more suitable than others”, Odedina said.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News Top Stories

S’ Court reserves judgement in suit against FG over funding of superior courts

Posted on Author Tunde Oyesina, ABUJA

The Supreme Court Monday reserved judgment in the suit filed against the Federal Government by the 36 state governments over the funding of superior courts created by Section 6 of the Constitution.   The states, in the suit marked: SC/655/2020, want the apex court to hold, among others, that it is the responsibility of the […]
News Top Stories

Andy Uba moves against party chiefs over campaign funds

Posted on Author Okey Maduforo Awka

•I’m not aware of that –Ejidike, APC chairman   There are indications that the gubernatorial candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the Anambra governorship election, Senator Andy Uba, may have moved to recover his campaign funds allegedly released to top politicians in the state following their failure to deliver their local governments.   […]
News

Intrigues, tension as FIRS elect union leaders Monday

Posted on Author Muhammad Kabir Kano

The Federal Inland Revenue Service (LIRS) staff would begin the process of electing delegates across its formation on Monday for 2021 for its Quadrant Delegate election, although coming with lots of suspicions, intrigues and maneuvers.   The first process due for Monday has raised tension at the revenue collection Agency following widespread complaints by staff […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica