Ogun empowers farmers with 100,000 cocoa seedlings

Ogun State Government has commenced the distribution of free 100,000 improved cocoa seedlings to farmers across the 20 local government areas. Distributing seedlings yesterday at Ojowo, Ijebu-Igbo in the Ijebu North Local Government Area, the Commissioner for Agriculture, Dr. Adeola Odedina, said the gesture was aimed at positioning the state as one of the largest cocoa-producing states in Nigeria. Odedina said the state is committedtoincreasingfarmers’ yield in cocoa production by the next farming season. The commissioner said the government was determined to empower farmers, create jobs and better livelihood for the people through the distribution process. Heurgedthefarmerstopreservetheseedlingsandensure good agricultural practices to enhance their yield within 18 months of maturation. “Cocoa is profitable produce. We want to expose our people to the business. Cocoa can be grown anywhere just that some areas are more suitable than others”, Odedina said.

