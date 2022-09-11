Ogun: Endorsements, emotional intelligence and oppositional defiant disorder

Many may wonder what has attracted a groundswell of goodwill, endorsement and accolades to Ogun State governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun lately. He is lucky to have a good upbringing and a mien uncommon in the pantheon of successful politicians and businessmen.

There is no gainsaying that the gale of endorsement for his second term ambition by traditional rulers, professional bodies, market men and women, artisan, transporters, youths, elder statesmen and the business community has more to do with aversion for the oppositional defiance disorder (ODD) inherent in his predecessor, Ibikunle Amosun, than anything else.

But the governor does not take the goodwill for granted. He has been a major promoter of accountable, open, just, fair, equitable, inclusive governance which he believs is fundamental to the building our future together agenda that would equally engender economic growth of the state and individual prosperity of the citizens.

Nothing reveals this more tellingly than the decampment of Amosun’s core loyalists and switching of allegiance to the poster boy for the 21st Ogun State. Ahead of the 2023, the rank of the former loyalists of Senator Amosun, who are members of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and the ill-fated vehicle, Allied Progressives Movement (APM) used as vehicles to undermine the ruling party, are back in the mainstream APC led by Gov. Abiodun.

They include the Senator representing Ogun East Senatorial District, Olalekan Mustapha, Amosun’s two-term commissioner for health, Dr. Babatunde Ipaye, his counterpart in the ministry of local government and chieftaincy affairs, Chief Olajide Ojuko. Others are one-time Party chairman in the State, Alhaji Tajudeen Lemboye and other chieftains like Chief Olu Odeyemi, Gbenga Adekanbi and Hon. Dotun Fasanya among other influential leaders across the three senatorial districts.

Before then, Governor Dapo Abiodun had used emotional intelligence couched in his inclusive approach to governance to deplete opposition elements by getting to his side former governor, Otunba Gbenga Daniel from the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), won the heart of Prince Gboyega Nasir Isiaka, who ran on the ticket of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) against him and a horder of other influential political giants in the state like the late Buruji Kashamu who not only collapsed his dominant group in the PDP into the APC.

Most of the decampees love Abiodun’s approach of spreading projects to all sections of the state at the expense of no other, in contrast to his predecessor’s style. Abiodun even-handedness in various projects seems to have eclipsed whatever differences they had against his emergence as governor.

Not sensing that he was swimming against the tide, former governor, Ibikunle Amosun while speaking after receiving an award from Abeokuta Club to commemorate the 50th anniversary of the club said the 2019 governorship election in the state was rigged to favour the incumbent, calling on his supporters – who are already on the other side – to be on the lookout for the next line of action.

“You know clearly my stand on this matter, just wait very soon, you will hear from us, my stand is where I stand, I am not in support of this administration, he must be removed”, Amosun said, passing “fatwa” on his successor’s second term bid.

Many found this apostasy distasteful. They recalled Governor Abiodun’s style of governance and how he has related with the leaders of the party and acquitted himself creditably as an administrator. One rhetorically asked: “How did we miss Governor Dapo Abiodun’s emotional intelligence?”

He cited the event, penultimate month, at the Presidential Lodge in Abeokuta, Ogun State, where the national leader and the presidential flag bearer of the All Progressives Party (APC), Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, referred to Gov. Abiodun as “Eleyi” ((This one)!

While President Buhari was not physically present and also might require the help of a translator to make sense of what Asiwaju Tinubu said on that day, Governor Abiodun was right at the event and understands Yoruba very well – the language through which Asiwaju made those comments. The comments even managed to get a reaction from the Presidency and the APC leadership; to demonstrate how weighty they are.

“But the response of Governor Abiodun, was cool, calm and calculated. His (Abiodun’s) emotional intelligence practically saved the day. Amosun, the man said, would never take it. He would have unleashed mayhem like he did in February 2019 when his boys pelted party apparatchiks, including a sitting President Muhammadu Buhari with sachet water, not to talk of a would-be President,” the party man enthused

For the reflective politicians, while Asiwaju’s riposte can be explained away on the ground of being an elder and avuncular godfather and benefactor to the governor, what transpired at the Abeokuta Club and beyond with mobilization of sinister groups to oust the governor – fair or foul – would have set the state on fire if the shoe had been in the other foot. It is the the worst form of presumptuous rudeness, infra dignitatem and anti-partyism, they surmised.

It should be noted that Abiodun’s graceful node of emotional intelligence contrast to Amosun’s oppositional defiance disorder (ODD). For the uninitiated, ODD is generally associated with children. Patients afflicted by it exhibit signs and characteristics of belligerence, manifesting in hostile behavior to elders and antagonistic reactions to authority figures. Like an ODD patient, Abiodun’s predecessor has, in an attempt to control, engaged in negative mannerisms: defiant, disrespectful and conducted himself in acts designed to make the authority figure lose his temper.

With emotional intelligence, Abiodun has through a well-thought out action plan and careful monitoring, clipped the senator’s wings. The key element employed is not to get caught up in playing the person’s game, because with their rules it was meant to make him act equally rascally and irritably. Like a trained psychotherapist, Abiodun takes control of the situation and make the delinquent adult accountable for his shenanigans. Any keen observer or dye-in-the wool pundit and realist would have seen how his successor, Governor Dapo Abiodun is holding his own against the apparently irritable behavior of the outgoing senator dancing his last political dance in the market place, after failing in 2019.

