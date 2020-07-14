Ogun extends Adigbe-Panseke road, counsels residents on flooding

Kunle Olayeni Abeokuta Ogun State Government has appealed to residents to always shun activities that would impede the flow of water in the state. Commissioner for Works and Infrastructure, Engr. Ade Akinsanya, gave the warning in a statement issued yesterday against the backdrop of flooding that ravaged the Panseke- Adigbe road in Abeokuta and other areas. Akinsanya noted that but for the quality of work done on the road by the Governor Dapo Abiodunled administration the flood would have sacked all the houses within the vicinity.

The commissioner stated that the bridge constructed by the state government stalled the impact of the flood.

He said: “Channels of water had been blocked by houses, thus raising the level of the flood. Waterways were blocked but water will always find its level and, definitely, there is no asphalt that water cannot wash away if its volume is heavy.

“People should therefore dispose their wastes carefully and not invite flood. Those who took advantage of the long bamboos by the canal and filled it with the bamboos should be careful.”

Like this: Like Loading...