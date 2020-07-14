News

Ogun extends Adigbe-Panseke road, counsels residents on flooding

Posted on Author Our Correspondants Comment(0)

Kunle Olayeni Abeokuta Ogun State Government has appealed to residents to always shun activities that would impede the flow of water in the state. Commissioner for Works and Infrastructure, Engr. Ade Akinsanya, gave the warning in a statement issued yesterday against the backdrop of flooding that ravaged the Panseke- Adigbe road in Abeokuta and other areas. Akinsanya noted that but for the quality of work done on the road by the Governor Dapo Abiodunled administration the flood  would have sacked all the houses within the vicinity.

 

The commissioner stated that the bridge constructed by the state government stalled the impact of the flood.

 

He said: “Channels of water had been blocked by houses, thus raising the level of the flood. Waterways were blocked but water will always find its level and, definitely, there is no asphalt that water cannot wash away if its volume is heavy.

 

“People should therefore dispose their wastes carefully and not invite flood. Those who took advantage of the long bamboos by the canal and filled it with the bamboos should be careful.”

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondants
https://www.newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News

Killing of 6 policemen: Operatives arrest 7-man bank robbers

Posted on Author Emmanuel Onani,

A seven-man gang suspected to have have robbed three commercial banks in Ekiti and Ondo states, have been arrested by police operatives attached to the Special Tactical Squad (STS). The robbery operations, which resulted in the killing of six policemen, were carried out in 2019 and 2020. Force Public Relations Officer (FPRO), DCP Frank Mba, […]
News

Abia APC dissolves Caucus, elects Kalu as new Chairman

Posted on Author Our Reporters

The All Progressives Congress (APC) Abia State chapter yesterday dissolved the party’s caucus and instituted a new caucus for the party where the Chief Whip of the Senate, Senator Orji Uzor Kalu emerged the Chairman of the caucus. The election held in Abuja was attended by former members of the caucus including Chairman of the […]
News

Crown Flour Mill launches new premium pasta brand

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Crown Flour Mill Limited, a subsidiary of Olam International, recently launched Crown Premium Pasta, a new premium pasta brand into the Nigerian market. In respect of Covid-19 protocols, the launch was conducted over a 2-day period at the Crown Flour Mill pasta factory in Ikorodu, Lagos State. While key officials and strategic stakeholders based in […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: