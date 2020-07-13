News

Ogun extends Adigbe-Panseke road, counsels residents on flooding

Posted on Author Kunle Olayeni, Abeokuta Comment(0)

Ogun State government has appealed to residents to always shun activities that impede the flow of water in the state.

 

The state’s Commissioner for Works and Infrastructure, Engr. Ade Akinsanya, gave the warning in a statement issued on Monday against the backdrop of flooding that ravaged the Panseke-Adigbe road in Abeokuta and other areas.

 

Akinsanya noted that but for the quality of work done on the road by the Governor Dapo Abiodun-led administration, the flood would have sacked all the houses within the vicinity.

 

The commissioner stated that the bridge constructed by the state government stalled the impact of the flood.

 

According to him, the flow of water was so high but the bridge remained unscathed, and the part of the bridge washed away was as a result of the drainages built near the area, which people had filled with plastic and other wastes.

 

He said: “Channels of water had been blocked by houses, thus raising the level of the flood. Waterways were blocked but water will always find its level and, definitely, there is no asphalt that water cannot wash away if its volume is heavy.

 

“People should therefore dispose their wastes carefully and not invite flood.

 

Those who took advantage of the long bamboos by the canal and filled it with the bamboos should be careful.”

 

Akinsanya disclosed that the state government was already looking at the possibility of providing durable drainage by extending the ongoing construction work on the Panseke-Adigbe road to reach the popular Opako Bridge along Obada road

 

 

