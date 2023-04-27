Sports

Ogun FA Moves Against Referees’ Attack

Posted on Author Olufemi Adediran Comment(0)

The Ogun State Football Association (FA) has called on security agencies to deploy more security operatives to stadiums during league matches to ensure the safety of match officials and football fans.

The Chairman of the State FA, Ganiu Majelodunmi made the call while speaking to journalists on Thursday, after the association’s congress, held at the FA house in Abeokuta, the State capital.

Majelodunmi said the move became imperative following attacks on a referee and other match officials during a State league match in Ijebu-Ode stadium earlier this week.

The State Chairman of the Nigeria Referees Association (NRA), Mike Obafunso had raised alarm over the safety of referees and other match officials in the State.

Obafunso while lamenting the attack on the referee during the match said, “I want to appeal to FA to help stop this attacks on referees. Yesterday, a referee was attacked in Ijebu-Ode stadium. We want this association to do something to this.”

The FA Chairman while reacting, expressed shock over the incident, disclosing that, the association had suspended the club from participating in the league.

He added that the team coach had also been handed over to the police for his role in the attack on the referee.

The FA Chairman said, “The disciplinary committee of the Ogun State Football Association is doing its best to make sure we eradicate referees’ attacks.

“The report I got two days ago was that some of the clubs that did that, have been expelled from the league and they will be banned for five years and will not be able to appear in the league.

“The coach in question has been handed over to the police yesterday (Wednesday) by the Ijebu-Ode Football Council. He is going to write an undertaken that such a thing will not happen again.

“We are going to increase the number of security operatives to make sure that such a thing does not happen again in the future”.

Majelodunmi said the association in preparation for its forthcoming election had constituted the electoral and appeal committee to conduct a free, fair and credible election.

Adedayo Babatunde
https://www.newtelegraphng.com/

Related Articles
Sports

Iwobi helps Everton out of relegation zone

Posted on Author Charles Ogundiya WITH AGENCY REPORT

Super Eagles midfielder, Alex Iwobi, yesterday was in his element as he helped his English Premier League side, Everton, moved away from the relegation spot as the league reaches its home stretch.   The former Arsenal star gave an assist in his team’s 2-1 away win against Leicester City who had another Super Eagles forward, […]
Sports

EPL: Wolves beat Everton to boost Champions League hopes

Posted on Author Reporter

  Wolves boosted their chances of claiming a place in next season’s Champions League with a comprehensive home victory over Everton. Wanderers bounced back from consecutive defeats with a victory through goals either side of half-time and a game-sealing third from Diogo Jota with 15 minutes to go. Raul Jimenez scored the first from the […]
Sports

AFCON 2021: Osimhen, Iheanacho to lead Eagles’ attack against Benin

Posted on Author Reporter

  Gernot Rohr, Super Eagles head coach, has named his starting lineup for the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifier against Benin Republic. The Nigerian squad is determined to win against the Squirrels when they file out on Saturday at the Stade Charles de Gualle at 5pm today behind closed doors. The 67-year-old Franco-German tactician […]

Leave a Comment