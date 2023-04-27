Ogun FA Moves Against Referees’ Attack

The Ogun State Football Association (FA) has called on security agencies to deploy more security operatives to stadiums during league matches to ensure the safety of match officials and football fans.

The Chairman of the State FA, Ganiu Majelodunmi made the call while speaking to journalists on Thursday, after the association’s congress, held at the FA house in Abeokuta, the State capital.

Majelodunmi said the move became imperative following attacks on a referee and other match officials during a State league match in Ijebu-Ode stadium earlier this week.

The State Chairman of the Nigeria Referees Association (NRA), Mike Obafunso had raised alarm over the safety of referees and other match officials in the State.

Obafunso while lamenting the attack on the referee during the match said, “I want to appeal to FA to help stop this attacks on referees. Yesterday, a referee was attacked in Ijebu-Ode stadium. We want this association to do something to this.”

The FA Chairman while reacting, expressed shock over the incident, disclosing that, the association had suspended the club from participating in the league.

He added that the team coach had also been handed over to the police for his role in the attack on the referee.

The FA Chairman said, “The disciplinary committee of the Ogun State Football Association is doing its best to make sure we eradicate referees’ attacks.

“The report I got two days ago was that some of the clubs that did that, have been expelled from the league and they will be banned for five years and will not be able to appear in the league.

“The coach in question has been handed over to the police yesterday (Wednesday) by the Ijebu-Ode Football Council. He is going to write an undertaken that such a thing will not happen again.

“We are going to increase the number of security operatives to make sure that such a thing does not happen again in the future”.

Majelodunmi said the association in preparation for its forthcoming election had constituted the electoral and appeal committee to conduct a free, fair and credible election.