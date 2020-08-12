Metro & Crime

Ogun festival: One arrested, 15 declared wanted for Ekiti killing

Posted on Author Adewumi Ademiju Ado- Ekiti

Police have arrested one person in connection with the death of two people during a violent crisis that occurred on Monday in Ire-Ekiti in the Oye Local Government Area of Ekiti State. More than 15 people alleged to have masterminded the crisis have also been declared wanted by the police. T he two people reportedly died during the crisis which erupted over the stoppage of Ogun Onire Festival in the town.

 

The crisis followed government’s pronouncement debarring worshippers of Ogun Onire from celebrating the annual traditional fiesta owing to Covid 19 pandemic. Governor Kayode Fayemi had penultimate week given an executive order banning celebration of traditional festivals across the state until the global pandemic subsided. The monarch of the town, Oba Victor Bobade, in an attempt to enforce the order, got entrapped in battle with the adherents of Ogun Onire.

 

This led to an attack on his palace on Sunday, where one of the monarch’s vehicles was burnt. The state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), ASP Sunday Abutu, told jour nalists yesterday that one of the persons allegedly fingered in the killing, had been arrested and detained. He said: “One person has been arrested and more than 15 persons have been declared wanted.

 

They have run away, but our men are on their trail. “We won’t allow people to take laws into their hands or resort to self-help over small issues. We are going to apprehend whoever had hands in these killings and ensure that they face the full weight of the law.”

 

Abutu denied the accusation that the two victims of the crisis were killed by stray bullets fired by the policemen deployed in the town to quell the violence. He said: “Just go and check the corpses of the two persons that were killed during the crisis. No sign of gunshots. In fact, they were clubbed to death.

 

“The two rival factions were carrying planks and other dangerous weapons and those who died were hit with dangerous weapons, so they didn’t die through gunshots.” Abutu said the policemen would remain in the town until normalcy returned to the restive community . The police spokesman added that all the perpetrators of the attack would be brought to justice.

