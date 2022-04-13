Business

Ogun First Lady lauds Ecobank’s support for ‘Adire’ fabric

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

The wife of Ogun State Governor, Mrs. Bamidele Abiodun, has lamented the activities of counterfeiters of “Adire” fabric, calling on the relevant regulatory agencies in the country to urgently address the issue of intellectual theft bedeviling the industry. This is just as she lauded Ecobank Nigeria for supporting the just concluded Adire Market Week which took place in Abeokuta, the state capital. Abiodun, in her welcome address at the event, which was organised by her office in conjunction with Ajose Foundation, noted that the unfair practice of counterfeiting is impacting the industry negatively with many people abandoning the trade.

 

