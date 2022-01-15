Metro & Crime

Ogun: Five killed, several injured in renewed farmers/herders clash

Olufemi Adediran, Abeokuta

No fewer than five persons have been killed while several others were injured, in a renewed clash between famers and herdsmen in Imeko-Afon Local Government Area of Ogun State.

Nee Telegraph learnt that, Fulani herdsmen and some Ohori farmers had engaged one another in a clash at Idofa village, leading to loss of lives and properties worth millions of naira.

It was further gathered that, residents of Aworo community in Yewa North Local Government had chased the herdsmen from their village to Idofa in Imeko, killing three of them and their cows.

The Aworo people had accused the Fulanis of destroying their farms and water sources through open grazing of cows; a practice the Ogun State Government had banned.

A community leader, who did not want to be mentioned, told our correspondent that after the Aworo people killed the three herdsmen in Idofa, there was a reprisal attack on Thursday, leading to the death of two Yorubas, one of whom was burnt beyond recognition.

“Several houses, four maize barns, motorcycles and other valuables were reportedly set ablaze by the attackers.

“The Aworo people chased the herdsmen from Yewa North to Idofa in Imeko. They killed three of them there and killed their cows.

“On Thursday, the Fulani herdsmen returned in the dead of the night to launch an attack. They killed two persons, set houses and other properties on fire. One of those killed was burnt in a house beyond recognition. It took the intervention of the police and the Amotekun corps to calm the situation.

“As we are talking, many Ohoris are injured, hundreds are now displaced at Imeko town. We need the attention of the federal and state governments to take care of the displaced persons,” the community leader explained.

The development, our correspondent learnt had forced residents out of their village for fear of being killed.

When contacted, the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) of the Ogun State Police Command, DSP Abimbola Oyeyemi, confirmed the incident, assuring that those behind the incident would be apprehended.

 

