Metro & Crime

Ogun: Four dead, 21 injured in multiple accidents

Posted on Author Olufemi Adediran, Abeokuta Comment(0)

Four people have died, while 21 others sustained varying degrees of injuries in multiple accidents that occured along the Lagos-Ibadan and Lagos-Abeokuta expressways.

The Public Relations Officer (PRO) of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Ogun Command, Florence Okpe confirmed the accidents to journalists in Abeokuta on Monday.

According to her, the first accident, which occurred around CONOIL area of the Lagos-Abeokuta Expressway, involved a Lexus RX350, marked APP 541 GY and a Bajaj motorcycle registered as TTD 017 QR.

Okpe disclosed that, the motorcyclist and his two passengers died in the accident.

“Five person were involved in the accident, two persons were unhurt and three persons were killed.”

“The suspected cause of the crash was route violation on the part of the motorcycle as it collided with the vehicle.

“The rider and the two passengers died in the accident,” Okpe said.

She added that, the corpses were deposited at the morgue of Ifo General Hospital.

The second accident, which occurred in the early hours of Monday along the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway, involved a luxury bus and a truck with no registration number on both vehicles.

Okpe disclosed that, 40 persons were involved in the accident while the driver of the bus was killed.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

Police engage kidnappers in shootout, rescue NYSC member, another victim

Posted on Author Kunle Olayeni,

Police in Ogun State on Wednesday clashed with suspected kidnappers along the Sagamu-Ijebu-Ode highway, killing one of them after a fierce gun battle. The police also rescued two kidnapped victims, including a serving female member of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC). The state’s Police Public Relations Officer, Abimbola Oyeyemi, who confirmed the incident, disclosed […]
Metro & Crime

Again, absence of defence counsel stalls trial of alleged kidnap kingpin Evans’

Posted on Author Reporter

    The absence of defence counsel on Friday stalled the trial of alleged kidnap kingpin,  Chukwudimeme Onwuamadike,  alias Evans and five co-defendants in an Ikeja High Court. Friday’s proceedings which was slated for the adoption of arguments in  the defendant’s no-case submission, was stalled due to the absence of the defence counsel for Uche […]
Metro & Crime

Insecurity: We’ve all failed – Ortom

Posted on Author Reporter

  The death of Professor Godswill Obioma, the Registrar of the National Examinations Council (NECO), has saddened Benue State Governor Samuel Ortom. Due to various stories of his dying moments, the cause of death is unknown. Nigerians have demanded an investigation and urged the federal government to arrange an independent autopsy. Ortom grieved the murder […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica