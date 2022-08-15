Ogun: Four dead, 21 injured in multiple accidents

Four people have died, while 21 others sustained varying degrees of injuries in multiple accidents that occured along the Lagos-Ibadan and Lagos-Abeokuta expressways.

The Public Relations Officer (PRO) of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Ogun Command, Florence Okpe confirmed the accidents to journalists in Abeokuta on Monday.

According to her, the first accident, which occurred around CONOIL area of the Lagos-Abeokuta Expressway, involved a Lexus RX350, marked APP 541 GY and a Bajaj motorcycle registered as TTD 017 QR.

Okpe disclosed that, the motorcyclist and his two passengers died in the accident.

“Five person were involved in the accident, two persons were unhurt and three persons were killed.”

“The suspected cause of the crash was route violation on the part of the motorcycle as it collided with the vehicle.

“The rider and the two passengers died in the accident,” Okpe said.

She added that, the corpses were deposited at the morgue of Ifo General Hospital.

The second accident, which occurred in the early hours of Monday along the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway, involved a luxury bus and a truck with no registration number on both vehicles.

Okpe disclosed that, 40 persons were involved in the accident while the driver of the bus was killed.

