Ogun fumes over principal’s hike in WASSCE registration fees

…insists on N19,500 official fees

The Ogun State Government has read a riot acts to school principals in the state, who collects extra fees above the approved N19,500 for secondary school students for registration West Africa Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE), threatening that it would not hesitate to sanction any erring principal According to the government, the decision to outlaw any form of extortion in the school system is part of the ongoing reform agenda of the state government towards improved quality of education without imposing any hardship or financial burden on parents.

The Chairman, Ogun State Teaching Service Commissions (TESCOM), Evang. Olalekan Ifede, who disclosed this in a chat with journalists against the backdrop of allegations and protest by some secondary school students that a is principal collecting extra charges from them for WASSCE regis-tration. The Chairman said that no student should pay more than N19,500 for the May/June 2023 West Africa Senior School Certificate Examination, insisting that the government would not tolerate charging of any form of extra fees or levy by any principal apart from the one approved by the state Ministry of Education, Science and Technology.

He also solicited the continued support of the school principals for Governor Dapo Abiodun’s administration, saying the government is wholeheartedly committed to the welfare of teachers and the citizens. The students of Olorunkole Grammar School, Kajola in Owode Obafemi Local Government Area of the state, were said to have alleged that the Principal of the school collected a total the sum of N29,000 from each student as WASSCE registration fees contrary to the government’s approval of N19,500 per student.

Some of the students, who spoke on condition of anonymity, alleged that the Principal forced them to pay extra charges for WASSCE fees, saying as a result many parents were forced to withdraw their children and wards from the school. The students, therefore, called on the state government to intervene in the matter before it degenerates, as the students said that their parents resorted to lending money in order to meet up with the payment demanded by the principal, saying this the principal’s action is against the direction of present administration towards provision of unfettered access to qualitative education. Meanwhile, the school principal, noted that the N29,000 was the official amount the state government directed to be collected from the students, insisting that the government directed that all students should endeavour to pay the amount.

