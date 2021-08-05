Ogun generates N17.9bn in six months

Ogun State Government, yesterday said it generated N17.936 billion as the Internally Generated Revenue (IGR) between January and June this year. The Executive Chairman of the State Internal Revenue Service (IRS), Mr. Olugbenga Olaleye, who disclosed this yesterday, said the sum represented over 47 per cent performance of the 2021 budget. Olaleye said the revenue performance reflected a positive variance of N2.83b compared to the N15.11billion generated in year 2020 and N2.86b in 2019 despite the adverse effects of COVID-19 on the global economies. The IRS chairman disclosed this when members of the State House of Assembly Committee on Finance and Appropriation, led by Hon. Kunle Sobunkanla during the ongoing budget performance appraisal at the Assembly Complex, Oke- Mosan, Abeokuta. Giving the breakdown of the revenue performance, he disclosed the revenue was received through personal tax, stamp duty, road taxes, withholding tax, tax investigations, consumption tax and development levies amongst other sources.
