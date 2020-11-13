Ogun gets FG’s COVID-19 compliance award

The Federal government yesterday awarded Ogun State the most COVID- 19 compliance state in the country. Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed handed over the award to Governor Dapo Abiodun at the launch of Adire Ogun Digital market place held at the Cultural centre, Kuto, Abeokuta, the state capital.

The Minister said the award was in recognition of the state’s productiveness in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic. According to him, the state, among other states of the federation had displayed exceptional courage in curbing the spread of the pandemic.

TheMinisteralsoawarded thestateaspecialawardincontemporarymarketing strategy as the state came first in contemporary textiles. Speaking on Adire, the Minister said the launch of the platform had solidified the state’s commitment to preserving, nurturing and promoting its cultural assets to the global community. Mohammed said: “With this launch, the Adire Ogun market place will be the largest inventory of Adire textile and accessories in the world with about 2,000 merchants from Abeokuta which is the undisputed centre of Adire production not just in Nigeria but in the entire world.

“This project is not only massive, it is unprecedented and it is a great accomplishment. This is made possible by technology. The Adire Ogun is a conference of culture and technology and the benefits will extend to tourism and it will also translate to jobs and prosperity of the good people of Ogun State. “This launch could not have come at a better time as the world continues to battle the COVID-19 pan-demic a lot of businesses are resulting to smart solutions in order to keep running.”

However, Abiodun in his address, called on the federal government to adopt Adire as an attire for national events and as a cultural symbol in the nation’s foreign missions, to further promote the rich culture of the nation to the outside world. The governor also advocated the making of ceremonial dress from Adire for the nation’s athletes taking part in International Sporting activities.

