News

Ogun gives hoteliers waiver on land use, amenities charges

Posted on Author Olufemi Adediran Comment(0)

The Ogun State government has announced a 75 per cent discount to operators of hotels in the state on arrears of their outstanding land use and amenities charge. The Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Finance in the state, Hassan Adekunle, who announced this at a meeting with members of the state chapter of Hoteliers Association of Nigeria in Abeokuta yesterday, said the waiver covers years 2016, 2017, 2018, 2019 and 2020. Adekunle said with this gesture, all hotel owners were expected to pay the current year charge in full in addition to payment of 25 per cent of all arrears owed by such operators. He said the decision was a further demonstration of the current administration’s commitment to further entrench a friendly environment for investments and businesses to thrive in the state.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Sanwo-Olu reiterates commitment to traders’ empowerment

Posted on Author Muritala Ayinla

Determined to ensure that Lagosians were carried along in the greater Lagos agenda, Governor Babajide Sanwo- Olu of Lagos State has vowed to continue to extend democratic dividends to indigent petty traders in the state to enable them create a platform for financial empowerment and selfreliance.   Speaking at the second edition of Lagos Eko […]
News Top Stories

Ortom weeps as herdsmen attack Benue IDP camp, kill seven, injure scores

Posted on Author Cephas Iorhemen

…as Benue takes herders’ case to int’l community Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom, yesterday, went emotional and wept profusely when he sighted seven corpses of Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) who were killed by invading armed Fulani militants at the Abagena Camp while many others were injured. The attackers also proceeded to Iorja, Ukemberagya/ Tswarev ward […]
News Top Stories

Court verdict: ‘Continue to pay VAT to FIRS

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

The Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS) has advised taxpayers in the country to continue to pay their Value Added Tax (VAT) to FIRS in order to avoid penalties.   The FIRS issued the directive following numerous enquiries in view of a recent judgment obtained by the Rivers State Government at the Federal High Court, Port […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica