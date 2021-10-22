Ogun gives hoteliers waiver on land use, amenities charges

The Ogun State government has announced a 75 per cent discount to operators of hotels in the state on arrears of their outstanding land use and amenities charge. The Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Finance in the state, Hassan Adekunle, who announced this at a meeting with members of the state chapter of Hoteliers Association of Nigeria in Abeokuta yesterday, said the waiver covers years 2016, 2017, 2018, 2019 and 2020. Adekunle said with this gesture, all hotel owners were expected to pay the current year charge in full in addition to payment of 25 per cent of all arrears owed by such operators. He said the decision was a further demonstration of the current administration’s commitment to further entrench a friendly environment for investments and businesses to thrive in the state.

