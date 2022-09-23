News

Ogun goofed on Ilaje communities, they’re part of us –Ondo

The Ondo State Government has insisted that the Irokun, Obinehin, Idigbengben, and Araromi Seaside in the Ilaje Local Government Area are not part of Ogun State. The Commissioner for Information and Orientation, Mrs. Bamidele Ademola-Olateju, faulted the claims by the Ogun State Government, insisting that all the communities in the state had a long history of traditional institutions.

While saying that there are no disputes regarding the coastal communities before the National Boundary Commission, Ademola-Olateju emphasized that it is appropriate to recognize the traditional institutions in the communities as they continue to be essential components of traditional institutions. The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has consistently conducted elections in all of the four communities as part of Ondo State, according to the commissioner. She said: “The press statement issued by Ogun State Government, based on the recent white paper issued by Ondo state, recognising the traditional institutions of Irokun, Obinehin, Idigbengben and Araromi seaside has been brought to the attention of the Ondo State government.

 

