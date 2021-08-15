News

Ogun gov Abiodun receives father’s remains

Family of Governor Dapo Abiodun of Ogun State, on Friday, received the remains of his late father, Pa Emmanuel Adesanya Abiodun, who passed away in the United Kingdom on August 2, at the age of 89.

 

The governor’s family was joined by the Lagos State deputy governor, Dr. Femi Hamzat and his Ogun State counterpart, Noimot Salako- Oyedele, to receive the body at the Muritala Muhammed International Airport, Ikeja, where a special service was conducted.

 

Speaking at the service, Rev. Joseph Olaiya of the Living Faith Foundation, admonished the family to give thanks to God Almighty for a life well spent by their father, declaring Pa Abiodun lived a fulfilled life blessed with good fruits.

 

The cleric, who noted that the deceased also saw the glory of his governor son, charged the children to be more thankful for giving their father the grace to nurture them to glory.

 

Olaiya, while saying God has created a window of escape for His children by sending the Lord Jesus Christ to take the judgement that should fall on them, submitted that he has no doubt Pa Abiodun followed the route of escape provided by God.

 

Taking his sermon from the Book of Ecclesiastes Chapter Three, verse One and Two, and Chapter Twelve, verse Seven to Fourteen, the cleric called on the gathering to live a life worthy enough for Jesus Christ.

 

Delivering the goodwill message of friends of Governor Abiodun, Yomi Sonuga, called the state governor and his siblings to continue to give their mother all the support she would need, stressing that “Mama at the moment needs the companionship of her children now that her companion of 65 years has gone to be with the Lord”.

