Islam

Ogun gov charges Chief Imam on leadership

Posted on Author Adeola Yusuf

The 18th Chief Imam of Egbaland, Sheikh Sa’addallah Alade Bamigbola who has just assumed office, was this afternoon, on a courtesy visit to my office in Oke-Mosan. I congratulated the new Chief Imam, a noble scholar who I am confident will build on the achievements of his predecessors, having risen through the ladder with humility and the readiness to be led.

Sheikh Bamigbola, who is now not only a leader in spirituality but also a leader of the society, has found a perfect model in Prophet Muhammed (SAW). Through the leadership that he will be providing for Muslims and non-Muslims alike, Baba Imam by virtue of his exemplary lifestyle, will indirectly be supporting our Administration’s task of BuildingOurFutureTogether . I am sure he will foster the culture of peaceful coexistence across religious lines, which is what Ogun State is known for.

While recalling with nostalgia, the relationship I had with the late Chief Imam, Sheikh Orunsolu (Allah forgive his sins), I told Sheikh Bamigbola that I looked forward to a similar intimate relationship with him, as I congratulated him. I understand that Eid-el-Kabir (called Ileya) will be on Friday, 31st July, 2020, but the COVID-19 circumstances will unfortunately deter the usual Eid prayers, partying or any other form of gathering of more than 20 persons at a time. I thank the entire Muslim Ummah for their thoughtfulness and cooperation as we observe this year’s prayers solemnly and at home with our individual families.

Our Reporters

