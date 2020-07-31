Ogun gov charges Chief Imam on leadership

The 18th Chief Imam of Egbaland, Sheikh Sa’addallah Alade Bamigbola who has just assumed office, was this afternoon, on a courtesy visit to my office in Oke-Mosan. I congratulated the new Chief Imam, a noble scholar who I am confident will build on the achievements of his predecessors, having risen through the ladder with humility and the readiness to be led.

Sheikh Bamigbola, who is now not only a leader in spirituality but also a leader of the society, has found a perfect model in Prophet Muhammed (SAW). Through the leadership that he will be providing for Muslims and non-Muslims alike, Baba Imam by virtue of his exemplary lifestyle, will indirectly be supporting our Administration’s task of BuildingOurFutureTogether . I am sure he will foster the culture of peaceful coexistence across religious lines, which is what Ogun State is known for.

While recalling with nostalgia, the relationship I had with the late Chief Imam, Sheikh Orunsolu (Allah forgive his sins), I told Sheikh Bamigbola that I looked forward to a similar intimate relationship with him, as I congratulated him. I understand that Eid-el-Kabir (called Ileya) will be on Friday, 31st July, 2020, but the COVID-19 circumstances will unfortunately deter the usual Eid prayers, partying or any other form of gathering of more than 20 persons at a time. I thank the entire Muslim Ummah for their thoughtfulness and cooperation as we observe this year’s prayers solemnly and at home with our individual families.

Like this: Like Loading...