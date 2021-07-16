News

Ogun gov promises more projects

Posted on Author Olufemi Adediran Comment(0)

Ogun State Governor Dapo Abiodun yesterday assured the people of the state that his administration would continue to execute developmental projects in appreciation of support in the 2019 governorship election. Abiodun gave the assurance in Ijebu-Igbo at the opening of the Local government election campaign of the All ProgressivesCongress(APC) in Ijebu North Local government area of the state. He disclosed that his administration had carried out more than 272 kilometres of roads within the past two years of its coming on board out of which 63 were executed in Ijebu North Local Government alone, while road construction works are also currently on-going in 18 of the 20 local governmentareasof thestate

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Gunmen attack Adamawa speaker’s residence, abduct two

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Gunmen on Thursday broke into the residence of the Speaker of the Adamawa State House of Assembly, Aminu Iya-Abass, located in Mbamba and kidnapped two family members of the speaker. The gunmen, who carried out the attacks were said to have broke into the residence, allegedly killed a vigilante. However, the Adamawa State Police Command […]
News Top Stories

Nigeria unity requires equity, justice, fairness, says Osinbajo

Posted on Author Lawrence Olaoye

Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo has declared that the nation’s unity requires the hard work of ensuring justice, equity and fairness for all the segments of the society. According to his spokesman, Laolu Akande, Osinbajo made this declaration yesterday while delivering the Convocation Lecture of the Sokoto State University in Sokoto. The Vice President who paid a […]
News

Taking churches to tourists’ destinations

Posted on Author Clement James

Since Sunday, November 15, the city of Calabar in Cross River State has been agog with humans, who have adopted white garments as the trademark of their religious belief. This is not the first time that Brotherhood of the Cross and Star (BCS) is holding major events in the state capital, but the influx of […]

