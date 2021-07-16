Ogun gov promises more projects

Ogun State Governor Dapo Abiodun yesterday assured the people of the state that his administration would continue to execute developmental projects in appreciation of support in the 2019 governorship election. Abiodun gave the assurance in Ijebu-Igbo at the opening of the Local government election campaign of the All ProgressivesCongress(APC) in Ijebu North Local government area of the state. He disclosed that his administration had carried out more than 272 kilometres of roads within the past two years of its coming on board out of which 63 were executed in Ijebu North Local Government alone, while road construction works are also currently on-going in 18 of the 20 local governmentareasof thestate
