Ogun gov seeks N83.5bn loan to fund agriculture, others

Ogun State Governor Dapo Abiodun has sought approval of the N83.5 billion loan requested from the 1.68 per cent Development of Natural Resources Fund (DNRF) from the Revenue Mobilisation Allocation and Fiscal Commission (RAMFAC). According to the governor, the loan will be used for agriculture, tourism and other sectors of the economy. Abiodun said this while playing host to members of the Fiscal Efficiency and Budget Committee of RMFAC led by Alhaji Adamu Dibal in his office at Oke Mosan, Abeokuta.

The governor told the committee that the money would help diversify the state’s economy as well as complete the construction of the Agro Cargo Airport. According to him, the money will also be used to develop the agriculture, solid mineral, cultural and tourism sectors towards the enhancement of Adire production and its chain values.

Abiodun said the airport would serve as cargo hub for West Africa and provide job opportunities for youths.He said, “We intend to tap into the Natural Resources Development Fund and knowingly full well that 1.68 per cent is being warehoused under this fund for the judicious allocation to the three tiers of government by RMFAC. We believe that we can justify the application for N83.5bn. In fact, it is a conservative request and I think it should be reviewed upwardly because of the areas that we are looking at aggressively.

