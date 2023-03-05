2023 Elections Politics

Ogun Gov Speaks On ‘Vote Abiodun Get N20,000’ Promo

The Ogun State Government on Saturday distanced Governor Dapo Abiodun’s administration from the purported ‘N20,000 Dapo Abiodun Campaign Funds’ promo being circulated on social media platforms.

The State Government in a statement issued by its Chief Press Secretary, Kunle Somorin outrightly denied the involvement of the state government in the purported promo.

Somorin noted that the campaign was an attempt not only to swindle unsuspecting members of the public but to discredit the governor ahead of the next Saturday’s poll.

He said the promo was the handiwork of Abiodun’s adversaries who realised they could not defeat him at the poll.

The statement also noted that Abiodun will ‘never directly or indirectly be involved in vote buying or wooing the electorate with any material inducement to get their votes’.

The statement partly reads, “Governor Abiodun, rather than procuring people’s votes, had embarked on political campaigns to showcase his scorecard, commissioned landmark projects and canvassed for votes for all the All Progressives Congress candidates as well as for his reelection.”

