Ogun gov to Muslims: Appreciate adherents of other faiths

Posted on Author Olufemi Adediran

Ogun State Governor, Dapo Abiodun, yesterday urged all Muslims in the country to remain peaceful and united with people of other faiths in order to foster harmonious relationships. Abiodun spoke while addressing Muslim faithful who gathered at the Lantoro, Abeokuta Central Praying Ground to observe the two rakats marking the end of the holy month of Ramadan.

The Chief Imam of Egbaland, Saad Bamigbola, led the prayer session, which attracted Muslim leaders and clerics from the state capital. Abiodun, who was rep-resented by his Chief of Staff, Shuaib Salis, in his address, asked residents to continue together in peace and harmony. He said: “He (governor) wants me to enjoin you to remain faithful to the tenets of Islam.

Ramadan fast may have been completed, but our daily salat, our act of kindness charity and brotherliness to others should remain. “Ramadan is like you have gone for training for one month. When you come back we expect the lessons of that training to be reflected in your conduct, attitude and what you do. Lessons of Ramadan must not end with Ramadan. “We have challenges in this country. The security challenges as well as challenges of disunity. The governor wants me to enjoin you, that as the Muslims started the fast the same day, and we have ended the same day in unison, and we are praying the same day, facing the same qibla, we must remain united as a people.

