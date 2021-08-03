Metro & Crime

Ogun governor, Abiodun, loses father

Posted on Author Olufemi Adediran Abeokuta

Ogun State Governor, Dapo Abiodun, yesterday lost his father, Dr. Emmanuel Adesanya Abiodun.

 

The family announced the passing of Adesanya Abiodun, an Educationist in a statement made available to journalists in Abeokuta, the state capital.

 

According to the statement, Adesanya Abiodun, died at the age of 89, after a brief illness. The octogenarian was survived by his wife, Mrs Victoria Abiodun, many children, grandchildren, great grandchildren and other family members.

 

The deceased worked as a school teacher for many years across the old Western State and was fondly called “Baba Teacher” due to his dedication to duty, imparting knowledge and inculcating the right values in his students.

“The Abiodun Family of Iperu- Remo, Ogun State has announced the passing on of their Patriach, Dr Emmanuel Adesanya Abiodun, who slept in the Lord on Monday August 2, 2021 at the age of 89 after a brief illness,” the statement disclosed.

 

It added that, further announcements will be made by the family in due course.

