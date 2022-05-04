Metro & Crime

Ogun Gov’s aide, Abidemi Rufai, pleads guilty to COVID-19 fraud in US

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

A 45-year-old resident of Lekki in Lagos, Mr Abidemi Rufai, on Tuesday pleaded guilty to wire fraud and aggravated identity theft in the United States, authorities have said,

Rufai, who has been in custody since he was apprehended at New York’s JFK airport in May 2021, was the Special Assistant to Governor Dapo Abiodun of Ogun State, at the time of his arrest.

Days after the report of his arrest emerged, Governor Abiodun suspended Rufai from office to answer for the charges against him.

About a year later, Rufai pleaded guilty to using stolen identities to claim hundreds of thousands of dollars in pandemic-related unemployment benefits during his arraignment at the U.S. District Court in Tacoma, U.S. Attorney Nick Brown announced.

According to the plea agreement, since 2017, Rufai unlawfully obtained the personal identifying information of more than 20,000 Americans to submit more than $2 million in claims for federally funded benefits under a variety of relief programmes while the various agencies involved paid out more than $600,000.

“The largest amount of fraud was committed against the Washington State Employment Security Department, which paid out $350,763 in fraudulent pandemic unemployment claims to accounts controlled by Rufai,” said a statement from the U.S. Department of Justice. “Rufai also submitted fraudulent pandemic unemployment claims in at least 17 other states.

“Rufai also defrauded the Small Business Administration (SBA) by attempting to obtain Economic Injury Disaster Loans (EIDL) tied to the COVID-19 pandemic. Between April 8, 2020, and June 26, 2020, he submitted 19 fraudulent EIDL applications. SBA paid out $10,000 based on the applications.”

The U.S. authorities said Rufai attempted to obtain more than $1.7 million in IRS tax refunds by submitting 675 false claims between 2017 and 2020 out of which IRS paid out $90,877.

It added that the defendant’s efforts to enrich himself with false disaster claims did not start with COVID-19 as he had submitted 49 disaster relief claims connected to Hurricane Harvey and Hurricane Irma in September and October 2017.

Rufai was also said to have filed $24,500 in false claims and was paid on 13 claims, totalling $6,500.

“Rufai has agreed to pay full restitution to the defrauded agencies,” the statement added. “Wire fraud in relation to a presidentially declared major disaster or emergency is punishable by up to 30 years in prison. Aggravated identity theft is punishable by two years in prison to follow any prison term imposed on another charge.

“Prosecutors have agreed to recommend no more than 71 months in prison. The recommendation is not binding on U.S. District Judge Benjamin H. Settle, who will determine the appropriate sentence on August 15, 2022, after considering the sentencing guidelines and other statutory factors.”

According to authorities, the case was investigated by the FBI, with assistance from the Department of Labour Office of Inspector General, Internal Revenue Service Criminal Investigations, Department of Homeland Security Office of Inspector General, and the United States Small Business Administration Office of the Inspector General, while the Washington Employment Security Department is cooperating in the investigation.

The case is being prosecuted by Assistant United States Attorneys Seth Wilkinson and Cindy Chang of the Western District of Washington.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Reporter

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

Lagos PDP accuses APC of attacking its State Congress 

Posted on Author Reporter

  Anayo Ezugwu The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Lagos State has alleged that the All Progressives Congress (APC) sponsored gunmen to attack its State Congress on Saturday. The party said that the ruling party in the state is behind the aborted exercise. The party in statement by its  outgoing spokesman, Taofik Gani said unlike the Lagos […]
Metro & Crime

Man jailed three years for N9m fraud in Osun

Posted on Author Lateef Dada

Justice Peter Lifu of a Federal High Court sitting in Osogbo, Osun State, yesterday sentenced a 27-year-old man, Oladipupo Akande, to three years’ imprisonment for duping his customers to the tune of N9,697,500. The convict was arraigned on January 15, 2020, on an 11-count charge bordering on advance fee fraud and other fraud-related offences. The […]
Metro & Crime

Crazy bill: 5m Lagos residents threaten to sue minister, NERC, DISCO

Posted on Author Muritala Ayinla

Disturbed by the continued issuance of estimated bills by the Ikeja Electric, residents of Agbado-Oke-OdoLocalCouncilDevelopmentAreaof LagosStateyesterday threatenedtodrag theIkejaelectric, the Minister of Power, Abubakar Aliyu and the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC), to court for issuanceof fictitiousbillstocustomers in the area. Theresidents, comprising 11Community Development Associations (CDAs), also accused the Ikeja Electric of deliberaterejectionof thereadingof functionalreadablemetersandrefusal toinstallprepaidmeters, […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica