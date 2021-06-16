Ogun gov’s wife advocates participation of more women in politics

The wife of Ogun State Governor, Mrs. Bamidele Abiodun, yesterday advocated for more women participation in politics, saying women cannot afford to leave all the decisions about their lives and that of their children to men alone. Mrs. Abiodun stated this while inaugurating the Ogun State chapter of the Network of Peace and Security for Women in the ECOWAS region (NOPSWECO), in Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital.

She was also decorated with the Ambassador of Peace Award by NOPSWECO. NOPSWECO is an ECOWAS organisation charged with the responsibilities of promoting and protecting the rights of women, strengthening women’s capacity in leadership and lobbying, preventing and fighting against violence, sexual exploitation and abuse against women.

The governor’s wife emphasised that women occupy a unique position in the promotion of peace and development in the society, lamenting that the insecurity in the country had exposed more women and children to danger. According to her, women and children were more vulnerable to violence whenever there was unrest in the society, charging women to come together and support themselves and participate in political activities at the highest level

