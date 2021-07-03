News

Ogun Gov’s wife blames Social Media for prevalence of drug abuse among youths

The Wife of the Ogun State Governor, Mrs. Bamidele Abiodun, yesterday blamed the high prevalence of drug abuse among Nigerian youths on their overexposure to the Social media. The first lady of the State stated this at a Town Hall Meeting, organised by her Office, Ajose Foundation and Ogun State Drug Control Committee, Ministry of Health (OSDCC) to commemorate this year’s United Nations Day against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking. The theme of the event, held in Abeokuta, the state capital was: “Share Facts on Drugs, Save Lives”.

Mrs. Abiodun called on Non- Governmental Organisations (NGOs), Civil Society Organisations (CSOs) and religious organisations to support government in achieving a drug abuse free society. She lamented the high prevalence of drug use among youths as a result of the influence of Social media, saying many young Nigerians mirror the actions of their peers online and model their lives after celebrities that they see in music videos and movies. “One of the aims of this year’s theme of sharing facts is also to combat misinformation about drug use.

There are many who think that certain drugs give them boldness and a false sense of confidence,” she said. The first lady said, one of the focus areas of her pet project, Ajose Foundation was to work at risk children and youths who deal with common problems associated with growing up adding that the Foundation would step up tactics in communicating the right message to them.

