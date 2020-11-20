News

Ogun Govt: Cholera, not deworming drugs, killed pupils

Posted on Author Olufemi Adediran Comment(0)

The Ogun State government yesterday attributed cause of death of two pupils who died in Abeokuta, the state capital to cholera and not deworming drugs administered to them by their teachers under the state government deworming exercise.

Commissioner for Health, Dr. Tomi Coker, who disclosed this to journalists, insisted that the deworming drugs being administered to school-age children in 14 Local government areas in the state were in no way poisonous. Two female pupils, Omolaso Keyede, aged 8, primary two and Eniola Oyeyemi aged 9, primary 4 of St. James African Church Nursery and Primary School, Idiape, Abeokuta had on Wednesday died barely 24 hours after taking the deworming drugs.

But the Commissioner disclosed that the same drug was administered to her alongside other top government functionaries at the flag off the exercise. She said that the drugs were administered to 249 pupils of the said school of which two children who lived within the same compound were said to be stooling and vomiting on getting home. Coker said: “It was discovered that the episode of Gastro enteritis suffered by the two children suggests a possible water-borne disease, cholera.

“Investigation led by the Ogun State Commissioner for Health along with officials of the Federal Ministry of Health and Abeokuta South Local Government, revealed that the children died of severe case of vomiting and diarrhea. “The government in its bid to stop the spread has put in place community sensitisation and advocacy. We have sent Cholera alert to all health facilities in the state and engaged in prepositioning of materials for case management in government hospitals.”

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News Top Stories

…experts score President low amid coronavirus crisis

Posted on Author Tony Chukwunyem

Following the unveiling of what appeared to be his exit strategy a few days ago, financial experts in the country have called on President Muhammadu Buhari to step up efforts aimed at boosting the economy. In separate chats with Saturday Telegraph, the experts said the coronavirus crisis has cast a shadow over the President’s performance, […]
News

Uzodinma lauds army, inaugurates school building school

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Imo State Governor, Senator Hope Uzodimma has commended leadership of the Nigerian Army for building two Primary School Blocks at Amakohia- Ubi Autonomous Community in Owerri West Council of the state. Uzodimma, who was full of appreciation yesterday in his remarks before commissioning the school’s blocks, was assisted by Major Gen. L. A Adegboye, the […]
News

Ondo 2020: Akeredolu brands Mimiko, Ajayi as traitors, betrayers

Posted on Author Adewale Momoh Akure

Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu of Ondo State yesterday took a swipe at his predecessor, Dr. Olusegun Mimiko and the Deputy Governor, Agboola Ajayi, describing them as traitors and betrayers.   Akeredolu, who would be running against his deputy and standardbearer of the Zenith Labour Party (ZLP), Ajayi in the forthcoming October 10 governorship poll, described Mimiko […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: