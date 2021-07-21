Ogun govt consults LGAs on 2022-2024 MTEF

Ogun State Government has met with Transition Chairmen and other Stakeholders across the 20 Local Government Areas of the State in compliance with the State Fiscal Responsibility Act (2020). The Chief Economic Adviser and Commissioner for Finance, Mr. Dapo Okubadejo while declaring open the consultative meeting with the Local Government Heads towards the preparation of the 2022-2024 Medium Term Expenditure Framework (MTEF) of the State in Abeokuta, said the three tiers of government and other stakeholders are fully involved in the process. Okubadejo said the process was aimed at achieving prudent management of resources and ensure greater transparency and accountability in the fiscal operations of the state. He said: “It is noteworthy to mention that the present administration is determined to ensure the State is repositioned to achieve a world class Public Financial Management system that conforms with international best practices. “The governor’s passion for good governance has brought about various reforms, reviews and enactments of laws, most importantly the State Fiscal Responsibility Law, 2020.”
Related Articles
Delta floats N4.2bn fish market on Atlantic Ocean ban
The Delta State Government has established a market at Oghoye, a fishing community along the shores of the Atlantic Ocean, worth N4.2 billion to boost trade and industrial development of the state. Oghoye is a fishing community in the Warri North Local Government Area of the state, and it is about a 15-minute drive to […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
Ekiti Assembly to upgrade College of Education College into varsity
The Ekiti House of Assembly has passed a bill to upgrade the State College of Education to University of Education, Science and Technology. The bill was unanimously passed at yesterday’s plenary presided over by the Speaker Funminiyi Afuye in Ado-Ekiti. The passage of the bill followed submission of the report of the House Committee on […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
Zamfara abduction: Deal with bandits or resign, Ganduje’s aide tells Buhari
SalihuTanko-Yakasai, media aide to the Governor of Kano State, Abdullahi Ganduje, has called on the President Muhammadu Buhari-led government to either deal with bandits in the country or resign. Tanko-Yakasai spoke yesterday through his Twitter page @Peacock while reacting to the abduction of hundreds of students at Government Girls Secondary School, Jangebe in Talata Mafara […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)