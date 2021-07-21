News

Ogun govt consults LGAs on 2022-2024 MTEF

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

Ogun State Government has met with Transition Chairmen and other Stakeholders across the 20 Local Government Areas of the State in compliance with the State Fiscal Responsibility Act (2020). The Chief Economic Adviser and Commissioner for Finance, Mr. Dapo Okubadejo while declaring open the consultative meeting with the Local Government Heads towards the preparation of the 2022-2024 Medium Term Expenditure Framework (MTEF) of the State in Abeokuta, said the three tiers of government and other stakeholders are fully involved in the process. Okubadejo said the process was aimed at achieving prudent management of resources and ensure greater transparency and accountability in the fiscal operations of the state. He said: “It is noteworthy to mention that the present administration is determined to ensure the State is repositioned to achieve a world class Public Financial Management system that conforms with international best practices. “The governor’s passion for good governance has brought about various reforms, reviews and enactments of laws, most importantly the State Fiscal Responsibility Law, 2020.”

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Delta floats N4.2bn fish market on Atlantic Ocean ban

Posted on Author Dominic Adewole

The Delta State Government has established a market at Oghoye, a fishing community along the shores of the Atlantic Ocean, worth N4.2 billion to boost trade and industrial development of the state. Oghoye is a fishing community in the Warri North Local Government Area of the state, and it is about a 15-minute drive to […]
News

Ekiti Assembly to upgrade College of Education College into varsity

Posted on Author Adewumi Ademiju

The Ekiti House of Assembly has passed a bill to upgrade the State College of Education to University of Education, Science and Technology. The bill was unanimously passed at yesterday’s plenary presided over by the Speaker Funminiyi Afuye in Ado-Ekiti. The passage of the bill followed submission of the report of the House Committee on […]
News Top Stories

Zamfara abduction: Deal with bandits or resign, Ganduje’s aide tells Buhari

Posted on Author Muhammad Kabir

SalihuTanko-Yakasai, media aide to the Governor of Kano State, Abdullahi Ganduje, has called on the President Muhammadu Buhari-led government to either deal with bandits in the country or resign. Tanko-Yakasai spoke yesterday through his Twitter page @Peacock while reacting to the abduction of hundreds of students at Government Girls Secondary School, Jangebe in Talata Mafara […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica