Ogun govt consults LGAs on 2022-2024 MTEF

Ogun State Government has met with Transition Chairmen and other Stakeholders across the 20 Local Government Areas of the State in compliance with the State Fiscal Responsibility Act (2020). The Chief Economic Adviser and Commissioner for Finance, Mr. Dapo Okubadejo while declaring open the consultative meeting with the Local Government Heads towards the preparation of the 2022-2024 Medium Term Expenditure Framework (MTEF) of the State in Abeokuta, said the three tiers of government and other stakeholders are fully involved in the process. Okubadejo said the process was aimed at achieving prudent management of resources and ensure greater transparency and accountability in the fiscal operations of the state. He said: “It is noteworthy to mention that the present administration is determined to ensure the State is repositioned to achieve a world class Public Financial Management system that conforms with international best practices. “The governor’s passion for good governance has brought about various reforms, reviews and enactments of laws, most importantly the State Fiscal Responsibility Law, 2020.”

