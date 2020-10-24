Ogun govt deploys soldiers to man Prisons, CBN

Soldiers have been deployed to beef up security at the Nigerian Correctional Service Maximum Security Custodial Centre, the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) branch and other flashpoints in Abeokuta, Ogun State.

This followed the wanton destruction of lives and properties as a result of the nationwide #EndSARS protests.

A Divisional Crime Office (DCO) attached to Ogun Police Command, DSP Augustine Ogbeche and a civilian were killed in a clash between the police and #EndSARS protesters in Atan-Ota in Ado-Odo/Ota Local Government Area of the state.

Also, the Divisional Police Officer (DPO), SP Sikiru Olugbenga, sustained injuries, while two police stations – Oba/Oko, near Abeokuta and Atan – Ota, were vandalised, during different attacks in the state.

To forestall further breakdown of law and order, soldiers from the 35 Artillery Brigade, Alamala, Abeokuta, were on Thursday deployed to man some flashpoints in the state capital.

Saturday Telegraph observed that about two trucks load of soldiers were deployed to man strategic points including the correctional centre and the state branch of CBN, both at Ibara – Abeokuta.

The fierce-looking soldiers were also occupying Ibara under bridge, one of the major flashpoints where #EndSARS blockades, was mounted.

