Metro & Crime News

Ogun Govt Stops Construction Of Shopping Complex In School

Posted on Author Mariam Adebukola Comment(0)

Ogun State government has withdrawn itself from the erection of a shopping complex inside the compound of a primary Nawair-Ud-deen Primary School 1, Atan Ota in the state.

The state government said it had stopped the controversial project after its attention was called to it.

New Telegraph gathered that Sheriff Musa, the Chairman of the Ado Odo Ota Local Government Area of Ogun State, had ordered contractors to build the complex in the premises of the school.

The sudden development was a great shock to the stakeholder which led to a protest in the community.

According to the news reports, it was observed that a banner was displayed on the fence of the school, showing how the structure will look like and beckoning people to make payments.

It was further observed that the completion of the project implies that buying and selling would take place while the pupils are receiving teaching in their classrooms.

Wasiu who is a resident of the area said the shopping complex will have 20 shops with 10 of them downstairs and another 10 upstairs.

He said, “Some bricklayers just came one day and started digging the land inside the school. As concerned people, we approached them and they said they were doing it on the instructions of the local government chairman.”

When contacted, the State Commissioner for Education, Science and Technology, Prof. Abayomi Arigbabu, confirmed the incident.

According to Arigbabu, he has stopped the chairman from going ahead with the project.

He said, “We have stopped him, I don’t know If he continued, I’ll find out, but we have ordered him to stop.

“We cannot give approval to anybody to use the school for a shopping complex, it’s not possible. He added

The Commissioner further explains “Not only our own approval; he also needs the approval of the ministry of physical planning.

“So, we can’t give him approval, we have been working on similar cases in other schools too.

“They are only thinking about themselves, they are not thinking about the generality of their job.”

Also reacting to the allegation, the chairman confirmed that he initiated the project. Musa however said the contractor acted in haste.

He said, “I also engaged some CSO in Ogun State where I state that the contractor acted in haste that I only gave verbal consent for the exercise to begin. We are yet to seek the necessary approval from other agencies concerned.

“I mean I gave consent for the process of obtaining approval to me and not the job.”

Mariam Adebukola

Related Articles
News

NEPAD seeks NASS’ support to combat poverty, reform

Posted on Author Philip Nyam

The National Coordinator/ Chief Executive Officer of the AUDNEPAD/ APRM, Princess Gloria Akobundu, yesterday, solicited the support of the National Assembly in strengthening the Agency towardscombatingthescourge of povertyacrossthecountry. Akobundu gave the charge during the 2021 budget defence held at the instance of the joint Senate and House of Representatives’ Committees of Integration and Cooperation in […]
News

Baptist Convention bemoans ‘Japa’, asks FG to tackle poverty, insecurity

Posted on Author Sola Adeyemo,

The Nigerian Baptist Convention (NBC) yesterday urged the Federal Government to quickly address issues of the poor economy, migration of young Nigerians overseas (Japa syndrome), political brigandage and insecurity. The NBC President Rev. Dr Israel Akanji made the call at a press conference in Ibadan yesterday. He said: “We are concerned about the rate of […]
News

Edo APC decries increasing destitute on Benin streets

Posted on Author Our Reporters

The Edo chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) on Sunday blamed the alarming increase in the population of destitute, beggars, lunatics and children roaming the streets of Benin on the collapse of Edo rehabilitation facilities. Retired Col. David Imuse, Chairman of the state Caretaker Committee of the party, said this in a statement issued […]

Leave a Comment