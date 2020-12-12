Ogun govt, youths, kinsmen drum support for Joshua ahead of fight against Pulev

Youths in Ogun State and kinsmen of Nigerian – British boxer, Anthony Joshua, yesterday rallied support for him ahead of his fight against Kubrat Pulev today. Joshua will be defending his WBA, WBO and IBF world heavyweight titles against the Bulgarian at Wembley Arena. Joshua who hails from Sagamu, Sagamu Local Government Area of the state, had visited his hometown in February with the promise that he would not be far from his root. Boxing loving youths and kinsmen of the heavyweight champion took to streets of Sagamu on Friday, drumming support for their son towards a successful outing.

Armed with banner with bold inscription “Ogun Youths Stand For Anthony Joshua”, the youth took a walk, singing solidarity songs, from Sabo under bridge, Sagamu and dispersed at the palace of Akarigbo and paramount ruler of Remoland, Oba Babatunde Ajayi. Leading the rally, the Special Assistant to Governor Dapo Abiodun on Youths, Olamide Lawal had mobilised huge support towards ensuring victory for AJ. He disclosed that the state government would be showing the fight live in five different locations across the state as a way of motivating youths in the state to strive for greatness.

The fight, he said would be shown live, in strategic areas of the state; Ota, Ijebu-Ode, Sagamu, Ilaro, and Abeokuta on Saturday by 8pm. He said this was part of governor Abiodun’s promise to support youths of the State, in their chosen fields and continuously engage in youth development initiatives through sports and other viable means. Lawal said that the initiative to televise the fight in different locations of the state further proves the commitment of the Governor to promote sports and youth activities. He lauded the initiative, saying that Joshua would enjoy the support of youths in Ogun State and Nigeria at large.

Lawal added that, having the benefit to watch the fight for free courtesy the government, would make many youths to be inspired and follow steps of the champion, in a bid to succeed in their life endeavours. The Special Assistant maintained that the Governor’s love for youths is unquestionable and unequalled. “We all saw the way His Excellency supported Laycon to victory in the last edition of BBNaija, It goes a long way in showing that he is a youth loving Governor and he is extending this same hand of solidarity and support to Joshua, for him to emerge victorious on Saturday,” he concluded.

