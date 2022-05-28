Ogun: Group condemns spate of killings, caution politicians

A group, Neo Black Movement (NBM) of Africa, has condemned the increasing rate of insecurity and killings in Ogun State ahead of the 2023 general elections. The group, in a statement made available to journalists in Abeokuta on Friday, noted that the gruesome assassination of one of its members, Sorunke Akinwale aka “Matasaka” is one killing too many.

The President of the group, Kayode Odunewu called on the security agencies to do thorough investigation to nip in the bud the rising insecurity in the state. Odunewu alleged that,Sorunke’s killing was politically motivated, contrary to reports that he was killed in a cult related clash. “As a law-abiding organization, we are calling on security agencies to investigate the circumstances surrounding his death in what looks like a political assassination, so as to bring the perpetrators of this heinous crime to book. “We are further charging the government and security agents to do more, while equally advising our youths to stay off cultism and other social vices capable of truncating the peaceful and harmonious atmosphere being experienced in Abeokuta, the capital of Ogun State,” he said.

