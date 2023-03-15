Ogun Guber: APC Planning To Rig Election With Thugs – PDP Alleges

The governorship candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in Ogun State, Ladi Adebutu has accused the All Progressives Congress (APC) and Governor Dapo Abiodun of planning to rig the Saturday, March 18 election with thugs.

Adebutu made the allegation while addressing hundreds of PDP supporters at a mega rally held in Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital to mark the end of his campaign on Tuesday.

Adebutu alleged that the governor has recruited thugs to intimidate, harass voters and prevent them from voting.

He said Abiodun and APC were afraid of the growing popularity of the PDP, vowing that, the party would not allow the governor and his party to unleash their thugs on the State.

According to him, eight persons suspected to be political thugs were arrested in a hotel in Iperu, the hometown of the governor on Tuesday while planning to unleash mayhem on the State.

Adebutu called on the people of the state to remain calm and ensure they come out en masse on Saturday and vote according to their conscience.

He also called on the people to report the activities of thugs to security agencies.

Adebutu said, “Don’t be scared, we are aware of their (APC) plan to bring in thugs into the State to intimidate people from voting, but don’t be scared.

“I want to assure you that the security operatives are already arresting some of their thugs. Today (Tuesday), eight of the thugs were arrested from where they were hiding on the roof of a hotel in Iperu.

“Be assured that all of them will be arrested, just inform me when you notice the suspicious movement of thugs or people of questionable character, and we will ensure that they do not unleash their thugs on the people of Ogun State.

“If you notice any strange movement of thugs in your area, please let me know, send me the address and we shall report to the appropriate authority.

“Stay and protect your votes, let them count your votes and ensure that the results are uploaded, once your votes are counted and uploaded, I can assure you that your votes will count and we will have good governance in Ogun State.

“We have worked hard, this party has worked hard and we shall take you back to good governance.”

But, reacting to the allegation, the Chief Press Secretary to the governor, Kunle Somorin said, “the allegation is the baseless and presumptuous lamentation of a banal, reckless and rejected aspirant.

“He (Adebutu) is already bemoaning his impending defeat and looking for who to blame for his anticipated landslide loss,” Somorin said.

