Ogun guber candidates meet Muslim community

The governorship candidates of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Social Democratic Party (SDP) and Action Alliance (AA) in Ogun State, yesterday met with the Muslim community to intimate them of their plans for the state ahead of the election.

The interactive session was organised by the Directorate of Leadership and Good Governance of the League of Imams and Alfas in the state. Addressing the gathering, the President, League of Imams and Alfas, Sheikh Sikirulai Babalola, said the event was to get to know the governorship candidates and was not sponsored by any politician. The governorship candidate of the Social Democratic Party, SDP, Anthony Ojeshina, presented his agenda tagged; IEAI representing Industrial, Energy, Agricultural and Infrastructural revolution. Ojeshina, who was the pioneer commissioner for environment, promised to combine his experience in public and private practice to create a model state.

 

