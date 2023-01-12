News

Ogun Guber: S’Court dismisses Jimi Lawal’s interlocutory appeals

Posted on

The Supreme Court yesterday dismissed two Interlocutory appeals brought before it by an aggrieved Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) governorship aspirant, Otunba Jimi Adebisi Lawal. The two appeals were dismissed by Justice Kudirat Kekere-Ekun following their dramatic withdrawal by the appellant’s counsel, Chukwudi Enebeli. Lawal and another chieftain of the PDP in Ogun State, Oladipupo Adebutu, are locked in fierce legal battle on who should fly the flag of the party at the forthcoming governorship election.

The odds have, however, favoured Adebutu’s candidacy following the dismissal of Jimi Lawal’s suit at the High Court and the Court of Appeal. In the instant matter, Lawal had filed the two appeals challenging the use of court’s record transmitted by another party and the procedural policy in accepting and using the disputed record. At yesterday’s proceedings, a 5-man panel of Justices of the apex court subjected the appellant’s counsel to questioning on the desirability of pursuing Interlocutory appeals at the expense of the substantive matter.

 

